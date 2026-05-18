Peak Credit Union Selects Swaystack to Turn 250,000 Member Relationships into Primary Banking Connections

Peak Credit Union and Swaystack logos Peak CU Guided Onboarding Flow Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology. Earn the direct deposit relationship by helping your consumers switch accounts with their payroll provider. Tell your story through a single platform that can display content on all your channels.

Opening an account is only the first step in building a meaningful member relationship, what matters most is how we continue to engage and support members with timely, relevant experiences.” — David Tuyo, President & CEO of Peak Credit Union

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaystack today announced a partnership with Peak Credit Union , one of the largest credit unions in the Pacific Northwest, to personalize the onboarding and engagement of new and existing members across digital banking. With more than 250,000 members and $4 billion in assets across Washington and Oregon, Peak Credit Union selected Swaystack to deliver onboarding inside Q2’s digital banking platform, guiding members through account funding and direct deposit switching from the first login.With roots in communities founded by educators and millworkers, Peak Credit Union has always been built on service. But as expectations shift toward digital, the credit union recognized that what happens in the first days after enrollment determines whether a member stays and grows with the institution. Inactive accounts, shallow relationships, and limited personalization at scale were the challenges the team set out to solve.“Opening an account is only the first step in building a meaningful member relationship,” said David Tuyo, President & CEO of Peak Credit Union. “What matters most is how we continue to engage and support members with timely, relevant experiences that help them get value from their financial lives. Swaystack enables us to deliver more personalized next best actions at scale, strengthening engagement while supporting our long-term growth.”Credit unions added 2.4 million members last year, and yet at the median, membership still declined. Institutions are bringing people through the front door and losing them out the back before they ever make a second transaction. The accounts are opening, but the relationships are not forming. Every month that a new member sits idle is a month where a competitor with a better digital experience is one notification away from becoming their primary institution."Peak Credit Union did what almost nobody does after a merger: they questioned everything about how they welcome a member," said Har Rai Khalsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Swaystack. "Most credit unions treat a merger as a back-office project. Rebrand the signage, consolidate the cores, and send a letter. Peak Credit Union looked at it and said, "This is the one moment when every single member is paying attention, and we are going to use it." They built an activation experience that treats indirect members, existing members, and brand new members with the same level of intent. This is the reason Peak Credit Union will own relationships five years from now that most institutions have not even started building."The program will be deployed across Peak Credit Union's full membership base, with activation campaigns measured against funded account growth and primary institution status within the first 90 days.To learn more about how Swaystack helps banks and credit unions preserve relationship banking through gamified onboarding and personalized engagement, schedule a discovery call About SwaystackBanks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships with Swaystack, a digital onboarding and engagement platform. Using gamified journeys inside digital banking and across email and SMS, financial institutions leverage Swaystack to guide new account holders to take the actions that matter most, like funding, switching direct deposit, and adopting new products.Founded by fintech veterans Har Rai Khalsa and Simran Singh, Swaystack builds on a proven track record of helping banks and credit unions compete with modern digital experiences. Har Rai previously co-founded MK Decision, acquired by Alkami in 2021, while Simran co-founded Zogo, where he helped more than 250 financial institutions gamify financial education for over 1.1 million users.About Peak Credit UnionPeak Credit Union serves individuals, families, and businesses across Washington and Oregon with more than 250,000 members and $4 billion in assets. Formed through the merger of TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union in 2023 and rebranded in 2025, Peak is rooted in a legacy of service to educators, millworkers, first responders, and the families who depend on them. The member-owned, not-for-profit credit union serves members through 35 branches and digital banking tools designed to meet them wherever they are. Through the PeakCU Foundation, the credit union invests in classroom grants, scholarships, financial education. For more information, visit peakcu.org.

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