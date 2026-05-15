Protecting Vaccine Access for New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed two bills to safeguard access to lifesaving vaccines for New Yorkers as the Trump administration continues to undermine the scientific consensus around the safety and efficacy of immunization. The bills were introduced in March in coordination with New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“When public health comes under attack by an anti-science administration, New York fights back,” Governor Hochul said. “Sadly, our country has witnessed the deadly consequences of politicizing science and rejecting expert opinion, especially for young people. That’s why this legislation protects access to lifesaving vaccines for New Yorkers of all ages. I thank Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie for partnering with us on this legislation to keep New Yorkers healthy.”

The first bill, A.10710/S.9599, requires that in addition to the vaccines recommended by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP), health insurers also cover vaccines recommended by the Commissioner of Health to the Superintendent of Financial Services, utilizing generally accepted medical standards and taking into consideration recommendations by nationally or internationally recognized scientific organizations.

The second bill, A.10711/S.9598, removes references to ACIP in the Public Health Law (relating to school immunization requirements and recommended immunization schedule for newborns), Education Law (relating to the immunizations that physicians and nurse practitioners are authorized to prescribe or order and that pharmacists are authorized to administer), and Social Services Law (relating to Medicaid coverage). The legislation would also authorize pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 immunization to children ages two to 18 under State law. Currently, pharmacists are only authorized by State law to administer the vaccine to adults.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and unwavering commitment to protecting public health and ensuring New Yorkers continue to have access to safe, effective, evidence-based immunizations. Vaccines remain one of the greatest public health tools in history, protecting individuals, families and entire communities from serious and preventable diseases. At a time when misinformation is undermining confidence in science, this legislation reinforces New York State’s commitment to following trusted medical guidance and keeping New Yorkers healthy.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “In an era where federal health officials are undermining scientific integrity and sowing skepticism about lifesaving vaccines, New York is making the conscious choice to champion our medical professionals and reaffirm this state's commitment to the evidence-based practices that have safeguarded communities for generations. This joint legislative package builds off our previously passed proposals and embodies a comprehensive and scientifically grounded approach to public health. It reinforces our healthcare system while modernizing our vaccine guidance to ensure it is clear, accessible and firmly anchored in expert knowledge. Together, we are not just advocating for public health; we are upholding the principles of science and evidence that have been proven time and again are essential for a healthy society.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “As the administration in Washington continues its attacks on lifesaving immunizations and places people at risk, New York will stand firm on the side of proven science. Vaccines are the bedrock of public health and a critical bulwark against harmful and deadly diseases. The Assembly Majority will always prioritize the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers and we will continue to work with our partners in government to safeguard access to these vital resources that keep our communities safe and healthy.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, "At a time when the federal government and RFK Jr. are pushing fake science, the New York State Legislature and Governor Hochul stepped up to keep our families safe and healthy. Vaccines work. They have saved lives and kept generations of New Yorkers out of hospitals. I was proud to sponsor legislation to put these decisions in the hands of New York's own medical experts."

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for signing these two bills and ensuring that New York State prioritizes scientific research and knowledge when it comes to life saving vaccines as well as making them more accessible to all New Yorkers. This sends a clear message to the federal administration and the rest of the country that public health must be protected from unfounded conspiracies that are putting communities in danger.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “We are committed to the scientific consensus that keeps our families safe. By having medical experts guide insurance coverage, we are creating a vital safeguard for public health in New York State. This legislation breaks barriers to care by authorizing pharmacists and medical professionals to do their jobs without unnecessary limitations, making it easier for parents to choose the medical resources they deem necessary for their children. I thank Governor Hochul and my colleagues in government for ensuring that the health of New Yorkers remains in the hands of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “As our federal administration continues to undermine the long-trusted science behind lifesaving vaccines, it is critical that we take decisive action to ensure our communities remain safe and healthy. This legislation safeguards vital guidance New Yorkers need to make informed choices regarding their health and ensures that our residents continue to have access to the immunizations they need. I thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast support in protecting public health and ensuring New Yorkers continue to have access to science-based healthcare.”

Assemblymember Erik M. Dilan said, “The Vaccine Access Act ensures that New Yorkers maintain their ability to access vaccines recommended by professional medical groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians. With the federal CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices pursuing a rollback of recommended immunizations, this legislation is not a vaccine mandate but will ensure coverage that is crucial for New Yorkers to still be able to obtain those vaccines without facing additional out-of-pocket expenses, and I thank Governor Hochul for her forward-looking support of this legislation.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, "DFS is proud to support and implement actions by Governor Hochul and the Legislature to protect access to life-saving vaccines. By requiring health insurers to cover vaccines that meet New York's own medical standards, the Department is taking a significant step to address public health needs and ensure New Yorkers do not lose access to critical care."