Reebok Work Introduces FloatZig Safety in Europe: The New Shape of Work

Reebok FloatZig Safety

Experience the soft and springy feeling of SuperFloat+ critical foam with the new FloatZig Safety Series.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Safety footwear in Europe and Reebok Workwear, invites tired and weary workers who are painfully on their feet all day to experience the soft and springy feeling of SuperFloat+ critical foam with the new FloatZig Safety Series. Lightweight energy return will change the way you feel on the job while giving you plenty of protection and an unbelievable range of movement.

Built with Reebok’s renowned Floatride Energy Foam and an iconic Zig outsole geometry, the collection is designed to provide a uniquely responsive underfoot experience while reducing weight and stiffness for a smoother stride throughout the workday.

FloatZig Safety models include:

- XTR™ extra-wide composite safety toe box protection

- S1PS protection classification

- Slip Resistant (SR) rubber outsole

- ESD protection

- Heat resistant outsole (HRO)

- 100% non-metallic construction

This series prioritizes flexibility through the midfoot, spaciousness in the forefoot, and soft cushioning underfoot to create a more natural and effortless work experience.

Select models within the collection are also equipped with the BOA® Fit System for a fast, micro-adjustable precision fit.



Retailers who would like to purchase, learn more about, or view marketing and sell-through support for the FloatZig Safety Series for their stores, online sites, or trucks, visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/8prdcvd0/EuropeReebokSafetyPortal

To learn more about Warson Brands, visit the new site at https://warsonbrands.eu.



About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit…fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at https://reebokwork.com.



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

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