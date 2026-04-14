From the Court to the Jobsite: Shaqnosis Work

Reebok Work Shaqnosis Work Group Shot Reebok Work Shaqnosis Work RB9000

Reebok Work launches Shaqnosis safety sneakers: iconic style meets all-day comfort, composite toe protection, and slip resistance for the jobsite

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work, introduces three safety-driven work sneakers that fuse legendary on-court design with all-day protection and comfort. Inspired by Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic power and unmistakable style, the new Shaqnosis Work series brings a renowned, performance-driven silhouette to the workplace.

Designed for those who spend long days on their feet, the Shaqnosis Work sneakers pair instantly recognizable style with enhanced durability, protection, and comfort.

The collection includes three distinct styles: RB9000 in black, RB9001 in black and gray, and RB9005 in black and white. Each style reimagines the classic Shaqnosis silhouette for the workplace, blending athletic performance with jobsite-ready safety features, including:

- XTR® Extra Wide Composite Toe Caps that protect without crowding or restricting natural movement

- Electrical Hazard Protection

- MemoryTech Memory Foam Footbed for added cushioning

- Slip Resistant outsoles on dry, wet, and oily surfaces (SRO rating)

- Metal-free Construction

The signature Hexalite cushioning system uses a honeycomb-inspired design that absorbs impact, reduces fatigue, and supports all-day wear. Design details nod directly to Shaq’s larger-than-life personality, with the renowned bullseye pattern delivering unmistakable attitude to the jobsite.



Retailers interested in purchasing, learning more about, or viewing marketing and sell-through support for the Shaqnosis Work Series can visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/3rjl5yfq/ShaqnosisWork



Workers ready to drop dimes on the job with confidence and comfort can purchase Shaqnosis Work styles today at select retailers or https://reebokwork.com.



About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit…fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at https://reebokwork.com.

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

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