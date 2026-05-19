Nubrain Previews Human Mind API to Turn Thoughts into Action

Founders prioritize sensor precision over sensor count; opens early access waitlist

The future isn't about how many sensors you can fit into a hat. It’s about how cleanly those sensors talk to the brain and how intelligently AI interprets that signal.” — Priyanka Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Nubrain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nubrain today shared a first look at its Human Mind API, a platform designed to bridge the gap between human thought and generative AI. Moving toward a non-invasive physical interface, Nubrain is prioritizing sensor fidelity and skin-to-sensor contact over the high-density wearable approaches recently seen in the market.Nubrain is changing the way people communicate. Moving from keyboards and mice, to thoughts, a more efficient approach to working with machines. With data collection operations in New York and Berlin, the company is developing a non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI). Since non-invasive BCI does not require surgery, it can scale to a larger population, from healthcare patients to everyday consumers.“The future isn't about how many sensors you can fit into a hat. It’s about how cleanly those sensors talk to the brain and how intelligently AI interprets that signal,” said Priyanka Jain , CEO and Co-Founder of Nubrain. “By bypassing the keyboard, we aim to give users the ability to navigate digital environments at the speed of thought. We are closing the gap between human imagination and AI execution.”Nubrain trained its model using consumer grade devices to collect EEG (electroencephalogram) brain data in a natural setting, instead of in a dark lab. This approach has created a standardized data stream for AI that moves beyond the bottlenecks of manual prompt engineering.Nubrain is currently in early-stage development and is inviting developers and researchers to join the waitlist for early access here About NubrainNubrain is the creator of the Human Mind API. Headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin, the company is led by product leader Priyanka Jain and Oxford neuroscientist Ingo Marquardt. Nubrain is supported by a group of investors and advisors, including Malte Ubl (CTO, Vercel), Dimitris Tsementzis (Head of Applied AI, Goldman Sachs) and leading researchers from Oxford and Maastricht University. Learn more at nubrain.com

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