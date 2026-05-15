Opportunities for Educational Growth on Pope AAF

POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, N.C. – For the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, developing a highly educated force is not just good advice, it’s a strategic imperative. To ensure Airmen possess the critical thinking skills required for today's complex mission sets, the Pope Education Center hosted a College Education Fair on May 12, 2026.

The education fair served as one of the many avenues that the Pope Education Center uses to support Airmen. Participants were exposed to different learning opportunities while meeting with 31 college representatives. Attendees of any educational level could attend and learn how to further their educational journeys.

“The goal of the fair was to increase the educational awareness of service members, civilians and dependents,” explained Dr. Jeremy Richardson, 43rd Force Support Squadron flight chief of education and training.

The education flight manages the education records of Airmen. These records are used in many aspects of an Airman’s career. How much and what kind of education a person has can affect promotions, positions and award opportunities. In the Air Force, to promote from master sergeant to senior master sergeant, a degree from the Community College of the Air Force is required.

“A degree gives me more resources when it's time to transition out, even though I do plan to stay in,” said Senior Airman Zhavey Green, 43rd Operations Support Squadron post aviation resource management specialist. “It gives me the best opportunity for a job and gaining more knowledge. I love learning.”

It is typical that Airmen who go to college also have motivations outside of advancing their Air Force careers. When it is time to leave the Air Force and work a civilian job, having a degree opens more doors. Some Airmen go from being enlisted to commissioned. To be an officer in the U.S. Air Force a bachelor’s degree is a requirement.

“I think college helps Airmen because it helps them to begin to think outside of the box,” said Faye Thompson, Campbell University academic advisor. “We're so accustomed to thinking as we are told and as we are instructed to do. But there's always a better way of doing something and it helps them get a new outlook on things.”

No matter what the motivation is for Airmen to further their education, the Pope Education Center is there to assist every step of the way. The College Education Fair is one of the tools provided to learn about everything available to Airmen. Learning is a building block of growth and comes in many forms. Airmen can use any of the tools provided by the Education Center to set the foundation for their future.