Engineer battalion bids farewell to family and friends

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. – Nearly 150 Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers gathered for a departure ceremony at Boyd County Community Center in Catlettsburg, Ky., on May 30, 2026.

Soldiers from the 201st Engineer Battalion were joined by friends and family for the ceremony to wish them well before deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Led by Lt. Col. Jayson McDonald, commander of the 201st Engineer Battalion, and Command Sgt. Major Randy Morris, command sergeant major of the 201st Engineer Battalion, the battalion will make up Task Force Workhorse and fall under Task Force Castle to conduct troop labor and construction support associated with Battle Damage Assessments and Battle Damage Repair critical infrastructure and area shelter improvements. Both Headquarters and Headquarters Company and the Forward Support Company are from Ashland, Ky. More than 55 counties of the Commonwealth were represented by the deploying Soldiers.

The 201st engineers were also joined by the Honorable Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear.

“I stand here confident before this battalion and before the Kentucky National Guard,” said Davis. “This is the best, this is the greatest National Guard in the United States of America. How about you? This battalion is highly skilled, it is highly trained, and it is ready to complete the mission.”

Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Adjutant General of Kentucky National Guard addressed the families and friends. He opened his remarks by asking for a show of hands, the number of Soldiers who have previously deployed.

“I ask this of you to gain an impression of the vast deployment experience with the National Guard these days,” said Lamberton. “Post 9/11, in the Kentucky National Guard, in your National Guard, we have deployed roughly 20,000 Soldiers and Airmen. In our force structure, we have only about 8,000 uniformed service members. We have folks that have deployed multiple times over the past two decades and we are the beneficiaries of that experience.”

Lt. Col. McDonald addressed the families, friends and distinguished guests with confidence and resolve.

“To the distinguished guests and senior leadership, I stand here today without any reservation to proudly report that the 201st Engineer Battalion, the Workhorse Battalion, is prepared to deploy, fight and win in any operational environment,” said McDonald. “We are a lethal, cohesive and adaptable engineer formation capable of delivering innovative solutions that enhance mission success.”

McDonald concluded his remarks by stating the engineer regimental motto.

“Essayons, which means let us try,” said McDonald. “Our motto is a promise. A promise that we, the engineers, will confront every obstacle with a relentless resolve. That we will forge paths, where none exist. Through sheer effort and unwavering commitment, we will deliver victory. That is the spirit of the engineer regiment and that is the spirit of the Workhorse Battalion. Workhorse Battalion, let’s get to work!”

Since 2001, units from the 201st Engineer Battalion have deployed overseas 8 times in support of numerous missions. The Battalion Headquarters last deployed in support Operation Enduring Freedom in 2008 and 2009, conducting critical route and area clearance. Soldiers who completed that mobilization 17 years ago are now serving in key leadership positions in the Battalion today.