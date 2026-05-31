141st Air Refueling Wing hosts deployed families resiliency event at Fairchild Air Force Base

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES 05.31.2026

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — The 141st Air Refueling Wing hosted a deployed families resiliency event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 31, 2026, providing military families with resources, support and tools to help navigate the challenges of deployment and reintegration.

Funded through the National Guard Yellow Ribbon Program, the event brought together approximately 50 family members and friends of deployed service members. Participants had access to resources from organizations including the Director of Psychological Health, Chapel staff and other support agencies focused on family readiness and well-being.

Throughout the event, attendees participated in discussions centered on resiliency, stress management and maintaining healthy support systems during deployments. Separate programming allowed parents to attend informational sessions while children participated in supervised activities including bowling, playground time, movies and arts and crafts.

The event also provided families with welcome-home sign-making kits and opportunities to connect with other military families experiencing similar deployment-related challenges.

"We wanted families to know they weren't alone during a deployment," said Lt. Col. Deirdre Catlin, director of equal opportunity, 141st Air Refueling Wing. "This event provided resources, built connections and helped ensure families had the support they needed before, during and after their loved one's deployment."

For Liya Rochefort, whose husband is currently serving on his first deployment, the event provided an opportunity to learn more about post-deployment reintegration and the challenges military families may face when service members return home. Rochefort said she appreciated learning about available counseling resources and believes the information provided during the event will be valuable if her family needs support in the future.

According to organizers, the goal of the program is to strengthen resiliency among military families while ensuring they remain connected to resources and support networks throughout the deployment cycle.

The National Guard Yellow Ribbon Program helps reduce barriers to participation by covering travel and lodging costs for eligible families traveling more than 100 miles to attend.

Events like the deployed families resiliency event contribute to overall mission readiness by helping ensure military families feel informed, connected and supported while their loved ones serve away from home.