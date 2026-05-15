Surface Warfare Schools Command welcomes Sheldon as new commanding officer

NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (May 15, 2026) – Capt. Joseph Baggett relinquished command of Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) to Capt. Victor Sheldon during a change of command ceremony at SWSC Newport, May 15.

Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill officiated the event and praised Baggett’s accomplishments as SWSC’s commanding officer.

“What truly defines Captain Baggett’s tenure is not just the quantity of throughput at SWSC, it is the uncompromising quality of the warfighters this institution produces,” Cahill said. “He didn't just maintain the status quo, he relentlessly pushed this command forward. Under his leadership, SWSC aggressively prioritized warfighting integration, ensuring our curriculum matches the intensity and complexity of the modern high-end fight. Beyond the phenomenal accomplishments, everyone talks about how much of a privilege it was to work with you. You are an exceptional mentor, leader, colleague and friend to so many.”

Cahill also offered Sheldon advice on how to be an effective commanding officer of SWSC.

“Today, you inherit a truly exceptional team tasked with a no-fail mission,” said Cahill. “Your reputation precedes you, and I have every confidence you are the right leader to take the helm and guide SWSC into its next chapter. As you take command, I charge you to keep driving the vital partnership between SWSC and Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. That rapid feedback loop is the center of gravity for our community. It is exactly how we will accelerate our learning and keep fortifying the warfighter for the high-end fight.”

During his final address, Baggett thanked the SWSC team.

“Standing here today, I am filled with two emotions at the same time: immense pride and deep gratitude,” said Baggett. “I feel pride in what this command has accomplished and gratitude for the people who made it possible. The truth is that no one commands alone. If this tour has reinforced anything for me, it is that leadership—real leadership—is never about the person standing in front of the formation; it is about the team behind them.” Baggett will report as Deputy Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy (DJ5) U.S. Central Command for his next duty assignment.

Prior to becoming the commanding officer of SWSC, Sheldon was the Deputy Commander of SMWDC and served as commanding officer of USS Princeton (CG 59), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS Scout (MCM 8), USS Sentry (MCM 3) and USS Champion (MCM 4), as commanding officer of rotational MCM Crew Persistent.

Sheldon spoke about his eagerness to become SWSC commanding officer and proposed a challenge to staff.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store today,” said Sheldon. “This is a dream job. I love the work, the mission and the people. It is a great privilege to be SWSC’s commanding officer. My challenge to the staff is to keep our Surface Force at the forefront of your mind when you approach our mission each day. Challenge yourselves to give your very best each day to provide our students with the knowledge, skill sets, and mindsets to be lethal warfighters, astute mariners, and determined leaders.”

Sheldon is a native of West Lafayette, Indiana, and commissioned as a surface warfare officer following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 1999. He holds a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College. His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and various unit and campaign awards.