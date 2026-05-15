Quest Workspaces Named South Florida’s Largest Coworking Operator

Quest Workspaces at 1395 Brickell Ave is home to our corporate headquarters and one of our flagship Miami centers. At the heart of Downtown Miami, Miami Tower is home to one of Quest Workspaces’ most iconic centers.

Ranking comes as South Florida’s coworking market surpasses 6 million square feet and the Miami-based operator expands its Two Doral center with a new floor

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quest Workspaces , the Miami-based flexible office and coworking provider, has been ranked the largest coworking operator in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal . The ranking puts Quest atop a crowded and fast-growing regional market that now spans more than 6.15 million square feet of flexible workspace across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties — making South Florida one of the largest coworking markets in the United States.The honor arrives at an inflection point for the industry. South Florida’s coworking footprint has expanded rapidly in recent years, fueled by corporate relocations, a growing startup ecosystem, and the widespread adoption of hybrid work. Fort Lauderdale’s coworking inventory rose 18% since the end of 2024, reaching 1.77 million square feet, while West Palm Beach–Boca Raton posted an even sharper 23% year-over-year surge to 1.19 million square feet. Miami, already the region’s largest flex market at 3.19 million square feet, continues to grow as well. Nationally, the U.S. coworking market is valued at roughly $5 billion in 2025 and is projected to nearly reach $7.4 billion by 2030, according to industry analysts.For Quest Workspaces, the ranking caps more than a decade of deliberate expansion in a market that has become intensely competitive. As the largest local operator in the tri-county region, the company serves freelancers, startups, and enterprise clients who increasingly treat flexible workspace as a core part of their real estate strategy. Globally, 55% of corporations now use flexible workspace, and 77% of companies operate hybrid work models — trends that have directly driven demand for established operators with the footprint to match.“This recognition means the world to our entire team, but what it really reflects is the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Laura Kozelouzek , Founder and CEO of Quest Workspaces. “South Florida has become a serious business hub — with 22 Fortune 500 companies headquartered across the state and a thriving entrepreneurial community — and our clients deserve a workspace partner that rises to meet that ambition. We don’t just provide desks and conference rooms. We build environments where businesses can grow.”Coinciding with the award, Quest recently completed an expansion of its Two Doral center, adding a new floor to one of the company’s flagship South Florida locations. The expansion increases capacity at a high-demand suburban node in Miami-Dade County, where businesses have sought flexible workspace options that provide proximity to Miami’s business corridors without downtown costs.The expansion and award come as the broader flexible workspace industry shows no signs of slowing. Industry research indicates that nearly three-quarters of companies plan to increase their use of flexible workspace, and occupancy rates at coworking spaces globally averaged 68% in 2025. As hybrid schedules have become the dominant workplace model — with a three-days-in-office rhythm emerging across industries — providers that can offer premium environments, strong community, and flexible terms are increasingly well-positioned.“We see the demand every day at Two Doral and across all of our locations,” Kozelouzek added. “Expanding that center was a direct response to what our members were telling us — they need more space, better amenities, and a community that supports them as South Florida continues to attract businesses from around the world. We’re proud to deliver that, and we’re not done growing.”About Quest WorkspacesQuest Workspaces is a Miami-based provider of flexible office space, coworking, and virtual office solutions with locations throughout South Florida. The company serves a diverse membership of freelancers, startups, and established enterprises seeking premium, flexible workspace environments. For more information, visit www.questworkspaces.com

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