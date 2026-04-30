Quest Workspaces Expands in Doral with New 4th Floor, Supporting South Florida’s Fastest-Growing Business Communities

Where big ideas meet a bigger stage, the new 4th floor boardroom at Two Doral is built for impactful meetings and next level collaboration. New 4th floor coworking space at Two Doral, designed for focus, flexibility, and collaboration.

Quest Workspaces expands in Doral with a new 4th floor at Two Doral, adding offices and coworking to meet rising demand in a fast-growing business hub.

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quest Workspaces , a leading provider of flexible office solutions in South Florida, has announced the expansion of its Doral location with the opening of an entirely new 4th floor workspace at Two Doral , located at 3750 NW 87th Avenue, Suite 700, Doral, Florida. The expansion further strengthens the city’s rapidly growing business ecosystem and provides new workspace opportunities for entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and growing companies.The expansion comes at a time when Doral continues to experience rapid population and economic growth, with the city’s population now approaching 90,000 residents and continuing to grow at one of the fastest rates in Miami-Dade County. Since 2020 alone, the population has increased significantly, reflecting the continued migration of professionals, entrepreneurs, and international businesses to the area.Recognized as a major economic hub in South Florida, Doral is home to thousands of businesses and serves as a center for international trade, logistics, technology, and professional services. With more than 150,000 employees commuting into the city each day, demand for professional workspace solutions continues to grow.Quest Workspaces’ expansion directly responds to this demand.The new floor at Two Doral, 3750 NW 87th Avenue, introduces additional private offices, coworking space, and a large boardroom, designed to accommodate startups, entrepreneurs, remote teams, and growing companies seeking a professional environment in one of South Florida’s most dynamic markets.“Doral continues to attract ambitious businesses and professionals from across the country and around the world,” said Laura Kozelouzek , Founder and CEO of Quest Workspaces. “Our expansion reflects Quest’s commitment to supporting the incredible momentum happening in this city and providing businesses with the workspace solutions they need to grow.”Quest Workspaces has worked closely with the Doral Chamber of Commerce and city leadership, including Mayor Christi Fraga, whose administration has championed initiatives that encourage economic development and entrepreneurship.“Community-driven workspaces play a vital role in fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth in our city,” said Mayor Christi Fraga. “By creating environments where entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals can connect and thrive, these spaces strengthen Doral’s position as a hub for opportunity and forward-thinking development.”The expansion also reflects the growing demand for flexible workspace solutions, which allow businesses to scale quickly without the overhead and long-term commitments of traditional office space.With this new floor, Quest Workspaces continues its mission of supporting local economic growth while fostering a professional community where businesses can collaborate, connect, and succeed.“As Doral continues to grow as a destination for business and entrepreneurship, Quest Workspaces is proud to expand alongside the city and provide the infrastructure that helps companies launch, grow, and succeed,” said a Quest Workspaces representative.

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