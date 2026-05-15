Shwetambari Korde Highlights Research-Driven Advances in Physical Therapy

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shwetambari Korde has been a physical therapist for over twenty years. She has developed extensive clinical expertise through her work in healthcare systems across India and the United States, with a focus on orthopedic rehabilitation, quality management, and patient-centered care.Korde graduated from renowned medical schools in Mumbai, India. She later assumed leadership responsibilities within Physical Therapy departments and served as a Quality Manager at Fortis Hospitals Limited, contributing to healthcare quality improvement initiatives and operational excellence.The teams she worked with were award-winning and their systems and processes were recognized at the FICCI Healthcare Awards and Hospital Management Asia awards.Her international clinical experience has also informed her advocacy for the integration and professional development of foreign-trained clinicians.Her view of the assimilation of foreign-trained clinicians was highlighted in the PT Magazine of the American Physical Therapy Association in 2024.She completed the Doctor of Physical Therapy program from Loma Linda University in 2016, became a Board-Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist in 2024, and is currently pursuing a PhD while continuing her clinical practice at the New Jersey Disc Center.Her clinical approach emphasizes evidence-based rehabilitation, patient education, interdisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centered treatment strategies. Korde has evolved during the course of twenty-plus years an approach to practice based on active listening, timely communication, and a profound respect of patient autonomy. Over the course of her career, she has focused on improving patient outcomes through individualized rehabilitation planning, communication-centered care, and functional recovery programs.The findings of her award-winning systematic review, which she presented in the 2026 SAM International Business Conference, discovered that focused, education-centered therapy could match in its effectiveness treatment of long-term programs involving multiple sessions. Her award-winning systematic review, presented at the 2026 SAM International Business Conference, examined the effectiveness of focused education-centered therapy programs compared to long-term multi-session treatment models. A second study investigated the neurobiological and inflammatory pathways underlying the alleviation of pain by exercise with a focus on understanding the mechanisms influencing exercise-based pain reduction and patient response variability.Her ongoing research interests include psychoneuroimmunology and the relationship between neurological, psychological, and immune system responses in rehabilitation science. Through her clinical and academic work, Korde continues to contribute to evolving evidence-based approaches in physical therapy and integrative patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.