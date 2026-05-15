Austin's Philmar Fence Brings 15+ Years of Expertise to Central Texas Homeowners and Businesses

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philmar Fence, a family-owned fencing company in Austin, Texas , is earning recognition across the Central Texas market for its combination of honest pricing, premium materials, and quality workmanship offering homeowners and businesses a dependable local alternative to larger, impersonal contractors.Founded by Gilton Pineda, a fencing professional with more than 15 years of industry experience, Philmar Fence was built on the belief that Austin-area customers deserve straightforward service and lasting results. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Austin, Georgetown, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Lago Vista, specializing in wood, metal, and chain link fence installation and repair, along with custom gates and handrails.Ratings and Accreditation That Speak for ThemselvesPhilmar Fence holds a perfect 5.0 rating on both Google and Yelp, along with a BBB A+ accreditation a combination that reflects consistent customer satisfaction across hundreds of projects. The company is fully insured and backs every new installation with a one-year warranty, giving clients confidence that the work will hold up to Central Texas weather conditions.Fast Turnaround, Transparent PricingOne of Philmar's key differentiators is speed and clarity. Free estimates are typically provided within 24 hours, and next-day scheduling is available for many installations and repairs. Clients receive transparent pricing upfront with no surprise costs a standard the company has maintained since opening its doors in 2021.Deep Local KnowledgePhilmar Fence's team is well-versed in the HOA requirements of Austin neighborhoods including Circle C Ranch, Mueller, Tarrytown, Hyde Park, and South Austin, as well as permitting processes across Travis and Williamson Counties. That local expertise means fewer delays, fewer compliance issues, and a smoother experience from estimate to installation.The company serves a wide geographic footprint across Central Texas, including Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Pflugerville, in addition to its core Austin-area markets.About Philmar Fence: Philmar Fence is an Austin-based, family-owned fence contractor serving residential and commercial customers throughout Central Texas. For a fast quote, visit philmarfence.com

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