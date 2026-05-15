Clint Smith & Galen Bargerstock Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clint Smith and Galen Bargerstock, leaders at GCES, are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how authenticity, resilience, and emotional healing have shaped their approach to leadership and long-term impact.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In their episode, Smith and Bargerstock explore why personal healing, radical authenticity, and values beyond traditional financial success can influence stronger leadership, deeper client trust, and sustainable business growth. They also discuss navigating institutional challenges while building purpose-driven organizations centered on health, wealth, and happiness.Their episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/clint-smith

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