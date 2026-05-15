Guardify Reaches 100,000 Users — A Tribute to the Communities Doing the Work

More than 100,000 justice professionals use Guardify.

Over 100,000 justice-system and child-serving professionals are now active on Guardify, and most of them aren't paying customers. Here's why that matters.

Our customers and the communities we serve come first.” — Guardify Core Value

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardifytoday announced that more than 100,000 justice-system and child-serving professionals are now active on its platform. The milestone reflects something specific about how this work actually gets done in communities across the country.The majority of those 100,000 users aren’t paying customers. They’re partners. Law enforcement officers. Child protective services investigators. Prosecutors. Defense attorneys. Medical examiners. The multidisciplinary teams that gather around a single child’s case. They’re on Guardify because someone in their community — usually a Child Advocacy Center — chose to share access with them.That model exists by design. Guardify’s first core value is that its customers and the communities they serve come first. In practice, that means the platform isn’t built to serve only the agency holding the contract. It’s built so a CAC can bring its full multidisciplinary team — the people who pay nothing, but who carry a case to outcome — onto the same trusted system, with the same secure access, the same audit trail, the same confidence in the evidence.Guardify was built specifically for this work. Its case management and digital evidence management capabilities run on a single platform, designed around the actual workflows, compliance requirements, and collaboration demands of the people who handle the most sensitive cases in the country. Where teams used to juggle disconnected tools — burning DVDs, emailing links, chasing paper trails — Guardify keeps everything secure, traceable, and connected from intake to outcome. For everyone on the case, not just whoever signed the contract.“This milestone isn’t ours. It belongs to the social service workers who are innovating inside their own communities — the people who decided that a fragmented system wasn’t good enough for the kids and families they serve, and who brought their partners along. Most of our 100,000 users aren’t on a contract with us. They’re here because someone fought to get them here. That’s what this number actually represents.”— Ben Jackson, CEO, GuardifyThe dynamic comes through clearly in a note from a supervisor leading a traveling Child Protection investigation team across rural Alaska — a CPS team using the platform thanks to access shared by their CAC partner:“Guardify allows the CAC to share crucial case information with my team safely regardless of the location, and I am able to review CAC forensic interviews and medical exams immediately after the CAC appointment. This has been a true game changer in the way the CAC is able to collaborate with us.”That arrangement isn’t unusual. It’s the model. A CAC licenses Guardify, and a CPS investigator 600 miles away can review a forensic interview the same day it’s recorded. A prosecutor builds a case from the same record a defense attorney reviews in discovery. A medical examiner attaches findings without a courier or a thumb drive. The platform doesn’t ask who’s paying.Guardify will keep deepening the same things that have driven this growth: less friction for multidisciplinary teams, stronger traceable documentation, and full-lifecycle support for sensitive evidence from creation to courtroom. 100,000 users is a marker, not a finish line. But the way it was reached matters more than the number itself. Behind every login is someone in a community who decided to do the harder thing — to coordinate across agencies, to share evidence properly, to bring their MDT onto a system that holds up. Guardify exists to support that decision, every time it gets made.About GuardifyGuardify gives Child Advocacy Centers, law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors, defense attorneys, medical professionals, and multidisciplinary teams a single trusted platform to manage, protect, and share sensitive evidence — so they can work with confidence from intake to outcome. The platform meets HIPAA, CJIS, and SOC 2 requirements, and is built to fade into the background of the work it supports. Learn more at www.guardify.com

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