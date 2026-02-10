Guardify Acquires NCAtrak to Strengthen Its Expanding Case Management Capabilities

Guardify Acquires NCAtrak

The acquisition deepens Guardify’s investment in case management and supports the company’s vision for a connected platform serving Child Advocacy Centers.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardify, a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions, announced today that it has acquired NCAtrak, the case management system developed by National Children’s Alliance (NCA) and used by hundreds of its member Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) nationwide. The acquisition strengthens Guardify’s expanding investments in case management and contributes to a growing foundation of tools designed specifically for CACs and multidisciplinary teams.For more than 20 years, NCAtrak has supported CACs as a trusted tool for coordinating services, documenting activities, and managing case information. NCA developed the system to meet the specialized needs of CACs, and Guardify has partnered closely with NCA and the broader CAC movement for many years.“It is an honor to bring NCAtrak into the Guardify family,” said Ben Jackson, CEO of Guardify. “This acquisition represents an important step in our commitment to provide CACs and multidisciplinary teams with connected, reliable technology. As we continue to expand our case management capabilities, NCAtrak plays a key role in strengthening the foundation for future solutions that support the full continuum of services delivered to children and families.”NCA expressed its support for the transition.“We are pleased to transition NCAtrak to Guardify,” said Teresa Huizar, CEO of the National Children’s Alliance. “Guardify has been a trusted partner to CACs across the country, and extraordinarily focused on our common mission to help children and families recover from abuse. We are confident they are well positioned to write the next chapter of NCAtrak and serve the CAC movement into the future.”With the addition of NCAtrak, Guardify deepens its role in supporting CACs, law enforcement, prosecutors, and multidisciplinary partners with secure, intuitive tools that improve collaboration and outcomes. The acquisition reinforces Guardify’s long-term vision to offer a comprehensive ecosystem that reflects how CACs work across disciplines.As NCAtrak is incorporated into Guardify’s expanding platform, the company will continue advancing its roadmap for case management, digital evidence management, and integrated workflows. This acquisition strengthens Guardify’s Justice Hub strategy, supporting secure coordination, information sharing, and end-to-end case handling for teams working across jurisdictions.Guardify is a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions for Child Advocacy Centers, law enforcement, prosecutors, and multidisciplinary teams. Guardify delivers secure, intuitive tools that help child-serving professionals manage evidence, coordinate work, and better support children and families. Learn more at www.guardify.com About National Children’s AllianceNCA is the national association and accrediting body for a network of nearly 1,000 Children’s Advocacy Centers. Providing support, advocacy, quality assurance, and national leadership for CACs, all to help support the important work that CACs do in communities across the country. CACs provide a coordinated, evidence-based response to children experiencing abuse in all 50 states. Learn more at www.nationalchildrensalliance.org

