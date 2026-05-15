Savor Culinary Services Announces Prenatal and Postpartum Meals

Award-Winning Company Nourishes Mothers and Babies When They Need It Most

New moms need rest and recovery – a challenge for any parent with a newborn baby. Our customized personal chef meals not only aid lactation, nutrition and healing, but they save new parents time.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and private flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, announces organic, chef-prepared prenatal and postpartum meal delivery to support optimal nutrition and recovery for moms.“What a mother eats during pregnancy and postpartum directly influences her healing, energy, milk supply, and her baby’s long-term development,” says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder/Owner Chef Deb Oxman . “At a time when mom and baby need nourishment the most -during pregnancy and after baby is born- delicious, nutrient-dense, chef-made meals delivered is just what mom -and the doctor- ordered.”Savor’s prenatal personal chef services accommodate all dietary needs, such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, low iron, food intolerances and more. Each menu and meal is designed to: support steady blood sugar, reduce inflammatory triggers, emphasize nutrient-dense proteins, incorporate plant-forward variety, reduce sodium while maintaining flavor and address food aversions and sensitivities. In addition to the moms, Savor delivers meals for the entire family so mom-to-be can rest.Savor’s postpartum meals support mothers so they can focus on bonding and recovery and include 100% customized organic whole-food nutrition that gives mom and baby exactly what they need. Savor’s award-winning chefs prepare high-protein and iron-rich recovery meals, warming, digestible soups and broths for hydration and mineral support, lactation-supportive ingredients, handheld, easy-to-consume meals with the maximum amount of nutrients in each bite, and scratch-made lactation cookies -a favorite for nursing moms.“New moms need rest and recovery – a challenge for any parent with a newborn baby. Our customized personal chef meals not only aid lactation, nutrition and healing, but they save new parents time. ‘Sleep when your baby sleeps,’ is difficult advice to follow at the same time as ‘prepare healthy meals and snacks’ for yourself,” says Chef Deb Oxman.Savor’s culinary food as medicine approach blends clinical nutrition principles; whole food, organic anti-inflammatory ingredients with no seed oils; blood sugar stabilization and digestive support; and elevated, customized, chef-crafted meals.“We found Savor after searching for a chef that could prepare healthy whole food meals for my two year old and I while I got through the first trimester of pregnancy,” says a client in Fort Worth. “Just as I expected, I was riddled with nausea, extreme food aversions, and severe exhaustion this pregnancy but I am aware of how important nutrition is for the development of not only my unborn child, but myself and my toddler as well. I knew I had no capacity to cook and that’s why we reached out for some help. I have peace of mind knowing I am nourishing my body, my baby and my toddler.”Savor also offers their meals for registries- a modern upgrade of the traditional “meal train” for new moms. More information can be found at https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/postpartum-meals/ ###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

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