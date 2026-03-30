It’s No Hat-Trick: Savor Culinary Services Announces World Class Dining for a World Class Event

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Award-Winning Catering Services Offered During The 2026 World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

Using local ingredients & organic, whole-food nutrition, we tailor every detail from menus & service style, to dietary needs & timing, so your experience is effortless, refined, & unforgettable.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and private flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, will offer their catering services during The FIFA World Cup ‘26 in Dallas-Fort Worth. The soccer event will bring nine matches to Dallas-Fort Worth (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington) between June 14th and July 14th."We’re excited to deliver our discreet, chef-driven dining for private residences, exclusive watch parties, corporate hospitality, and private aviation during the World Cup this summer," says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder/Owner Chef Deb Oxman . “Using exceptional local ingredients and organic, whole-food nutrition, we tailor every detail from menus and service style, to dietary needs and timing, so your experience is effortless, refined, and unforgettable."For their World Cup catering services , Savor will orchestrate elevated corporate hospitality and private dining experiences—including Airbnb stays, extended visits, and watch parties—featuring refined, brand-aligned culinary programs crafted with organic, locally sourced ingredients. Each experience is precision-crafted to reflect a brand, honor guests, meet diverse dietary needs, and relieve the stress of planning and hosting.Savor will also offer their private jet dining services for those traveling to and from the World Cup games using grass-fed meats, sustainably sourced seafood, and organic produce—designed to perform beautifully at altitude and tailored to every dietary preference.Savor’s World Cup Menu includes: Wild Mushroom Herbed Flatbread with Tobacco Onions and Horseradish Aioli Coffee-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin Sliders, Local and Imported Cheeses Seasonal Fresh Fruit House-Made Pickled Vegetables, Caramelized Onion and Roasted Garlic Dip, Whipped Lemon Basil Ricotta, chicken wings, a dip board, a large selection of desserts including the Triple Berry Cheesecake Trifle, and more. The entire menu can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Savor_World_Cup_Catering_Menu.pdf “For fast turnaround and dietary precision, choose Savor for all of your World Cup catering needs,” added Chef Deb Oxman.###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

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