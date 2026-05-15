Clint Smith and Galen Bargerstock Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clint Smith and Galen Bargerstock, GCES, are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how bringing clarity to benefits, financial planning, and retirement confidence can support more informed and stable long-term financial decision-making.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights resilience, discipline, and mission-driven leadership in business. Each episode follows the journey from service to success.You can find out more by visiting their website In their episode, Smith and Bargerstock explore how simplifying financial choices through structured guidance and education helps individuals build greater confidence around benefits and retirement planning.Clint and Galen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/clinton-smith-galen-bargerstock63943222

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