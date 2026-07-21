Marcus Engel & Marvelyne Engel to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcus & Marvelyne Engel, authors and advocates for resilience and compassionate communication, are set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where they will share insights on resilience, overcoming adversity, and the power of human connection.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, the Engels will explore how resilience can be developed through intentional practice, why compassionate communication matters during life's most difficult moments, and how adversity can become a foundation for purpose, leadership, and lasting impact.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Marcus and Marvelyne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/marcus-engel-marvelyne-engel

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