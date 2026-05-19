JASEC Selects Congero Technology to Transform Its Electricity Billing System with AI-Ready SaaS Platform

Congero Technology will modernize JASEC’s electricity billing operations through an AI-ready SaaS platform powered by Embrix.

Embrix platform will unify prepaid and postpaid billing through a cloud-based, AI-ready SaaS solution for JASEC

Being selected through a competitive public tender validates Congero’s ability to deliver mission-critical digital transformation projects.” — Thomas Cong, CEO

VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San José, Costa Rica – May 2026JASEC Selects Congero Technology to Modernize Its Electricity Billing System with an AI-Ready SaaS Platform Embrix platform will unify prepaid and postpaid billing while enabling cloud-based, AI-ready revenue management for JASEC.Congero Technology, a digital transformation and enterprise software firm, today announced it has been awarded a public tender by the Junta Administrativa del Servicio Eléctrico Municipal de Cartago (JASEC), a leading public utility company in Costa Rica, to deliver a next-generation billing system based on the Embrix platform.A key factor in the award was Embrix’s ability to meet one of the most critical requirements defined by JASEC in the tender process: the unified management of prepaid and postpaid electricity billing within a single platform. This capability will enable JASEC to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and support more flexible energy consumption models.The project will modernize JASEC’s billing and revenue management operations through a cloud-based, AI-ready SaaS billing system designed to replace legacy infrastructure and address operational challenges such as manual processes, limited scalability, and lack of real-time visibility.While the financial terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed, the initiative represents a strategic investment by JASEC in the modernization of its revenue management infrastructure. The project is expected to improve billing accuracy, reduce operational costs, enhance revenue assurance, and increase efficiency across billing and collection processes.The Embrix platform will provide:• Unified prepaid and postpaid billing management in a single platform• Automated billing and revenue management processes• Real-time data visibility and advanced analytics• Integration with smart meters (AMI) and digital payment systems• Customer self-service capabilities• Compliance with regulatory frameworks such as ARESEPBy selecting a cloud-native SaaS platform, JASEC aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce long-term costs, and establish a scalable foundation for future innovation in the utilities sector.“Being selected through a competitive public tender validates Congero’s ability to deliver mission-critical digital transformation projects for the utilities sector,” said Thomas Cong, CEO of Congero Technology.“This project represents a major step toward modernizing utility revenue management through scalable, AI-ready cloud technology,” added Celio Rosa.The implementation phase is expected to begin in the coming months as part of JASEC’s broader digital transformation strategy.About JASECThe Junta Administrativa del Servicio Eléctrico Municipal de Cartago (JASEC) is a public utility company in Costa Rica responsible for electricity distribution and related services for residential and commercial customers, with a strong focus on operational excellence and innovation.About Congero TechnologyCongero Technology is a digital transformation consulting firm specializing in AI-ready SaaS platforms, billing and revenue management systems (BSS), automation, and enterprise solutions for utilities, telecommunications, and financial services organizations across Latin America.Media Contact:Leidy SandíMarketing LeadCongero Technologyleidy@congerotechnology.com

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