Congero Advances Digital Transformation with CREATIO CRM for Food Retail Alimentos Prosalud

End-to-end seafood processing, packaging, and global distribution operations supporting modern food and retail supply chains through digital transformation Congero Technology Group team leading CRM-driven digital transformation initiatives for global B2B operations

The CRM implementation boosts visibility for a food retail market leader, strengthening B2B sales and commercial operations.

Digital transformation is no longer optional—it is a strategic necessity for companies competing in global markets” — Thomas Cong, CEO of Congero Technology Group

VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congero Technology Group, a global provider of enterprise digital transformation solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the CREATIO CRM platform at Alimentos Prosalud, a leading company in the food retail distribution industry.The project enables Alimentos Prosalud to unify and optimize its commercial operations across food retail distribution channels, strengthen B2B customer relationship management, and gain real-time visibility into sales opportunities across its international markets. The company exports seafood products to more than 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, and multiple markets throughout Central America.Through the implementation led by Congero Technology Group, Alimentos Prosalud has centralized its customer and distributor management processes while automating key sales workflows. The platform provides enhanced visibility into the company's sales pipeline, commercial performance, and distributor relationships across global food retail markets.CREATIO was selected for its powerful no-code/low-code architecture, enabling rapid customization and seamless integration with existing enterprise systems. The platform allows Prosalud to adapt its commercial processes quickly while maintaining operational efficiency and scalability as it expands internationally."In a highly competitive global market, having real-time visibility into our commercial opportunities is essential," said Allan Jinesta, Digital Transformation Director at Alimentos Prosalud. "The Creatio platform implemented by Congero allows us to manage our international distributor network more efficiently and respond faster to market opportunities."According to Congero Technology Group, digital transformation initiatives such as CRM modernization are becoming increasingly critical for companies operating in global supply chains."Digital transformation is no longer optional—it is a strategic requirement for companies competing globally," said Thomas Cong, CEO of Congero Technology Group. "This implementation demonstrates how the right technology platform can transform commercial operations and support sustainable international growth. We are proud to support a Costa Rican company that is successfully competing on a global scale."The project further strengthens Congero Technology Group’s position as a trusted partner for enterprise digital transformation initiatives across the Americas, delivering solutions that help organizations modernize operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.About Congero Technology GroupCongero Technology Group is a global technology consulting firm specializing in enterprise digital transformation solutions. Founded in 2003, the company has more than 20 years of experience delivering CRM, ERP, automation, and cloud solutions for organizations worldwide.Congero operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Sweden, and India, with a highly specialized team experienced in platforms such as Creatio CRM, NetSuite ERP, Odoo, and advanced cloud architectures.For more information, visit:About Alimentos ProsaludAlimentos Prosalud is a Costa Rican company with more than 40 years of experience in seafood processing and distribution. The organization employs more than 1,500 people and exports premium seafood products to more than 20 countries worldwide under recognized brands including Sardimar, Tesoro del Mar, and Tonnino.The company recently inaugurated a $10 million production facility dedicated to premium pet food manufacturing, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and international market expansion in global food retail markets.For more information, visit:Media ContactCongero Technology GroupLeidy Sandí JiménezMarketing LeadEmail: leidy.sandi@congerotechnology.comPhone: +506 8303 4260Website: www.congerotechnology.com

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