Castle Lanterra Awards Four New Scholarships

$5,000 Scholarship is presented to Natalie Loria (second from left) who will be attending Florida State University.

National Real Estate Investment Firm Marks 10th Year of Initiative Providing Assistance to Residents Enrolling in Undergraduate and Graduate Programs

For a decade we have committed to helping our residents make their dreams a reality as they start or continue on their education journeys. We are proud to be playing a part in their success.” — Elie Rieder, CEO & Founder of Castle Lanterra

SUFFERN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 10th consecutive year, Castle Lanterra (CL) a leading New York-based national real estate investment firm, has awarded scholarships to residents at its properties across the country that are enrolling in undergraduate or graduate programs. The respected owner provided four new scholarships in 2026 to assists current residents and their dependent children enrolling to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the upcoming school year.Through its scholarship program, CL has awarded 40 residents with scholarships totaling $84,000. Awards are granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, age, disability, or national origin.“For a decade we have committed to helping our residents make their dreams a reality as they start or continue on their education journeys,” said Elie Rieder, CEO and Founder of CL. “We are proud to be playing a part in their success, and wish all of this year’s scholarship recipients the very best.”The recipients included Natalie Loria (Florida State University) and Mackenzie Adams (Chamberlain College of Nursing) from the Vue at Belleair in Tampa, FL; Autumn Baumgarten (University of Denver) from Mountain Vista in Lakewood, CO; and Alisia Bueno (Regis University) from The Ranch at Bear Creek in Lakewood, CO.About Castle LanterraFormed in 2009 by Elie Rieder, Castle Lanterra (CL) is a privately held real estate investment company focused on repositioning multifamily communities, acquiring quality, new-construction properties and pursuing emerging investment opportunities in strategic growth markets throughout the United States. Through its credit platform, the firm has focused on originating and acquiring mezzanine and preferred equity. Mr. Rieder has bought and sold tens of thousands of residential units throughout the United States. He is also responsible for managing his family office, which is diversified across asset classes. With an emphasis on value creation and downside protection, CL aims to maximize NOI and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investment partners. Since its inception, CL has completed over $3 billion of transaction volume across 12,000 multifamily units and over 890,000 square feet of commercial space. Since inception, CL has completed over $3 billion of transaction volume across 12,000 multifamily units and over 890,000 square feet of commercial space.

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