Flash Names Peter Weiss as Chief Business Officer

Peter Weiss

Commercial Real Estate and Technology Executive to Lead Office of Real Estate at Parking and Mobility Technology Platform

Peter will work with owners and parking operators to unlock greater value from parking, mobility, EV charging, and related technology as contributors to portfolio performance and customer experience.” — Chris Donus, CEO of Flash

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Real Estate and Technology Executive to Lead Office of Real Estate at Parking and Mobility Technology PlatformFlash, the only mobility technology company connecting property owners, operators, and drivers, has appointed Peter Weiss as Chief Business Officer. Weiss will lead Flash’s newly established Office of Real Estate and oversee the company’s marketing strategy, with a mandate to expand owner relationships and position parking as a measurable source of NOI across portfolios. Based in New York, he reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Chris Donus.“With more than two decades of experience spanning real estate investment, banking, ownership, and operations, Peter brings a strong understanding of how real estate owners evaluate assets, operations, and long-term value creation,” said Chris Donus, CEO of Flash. “He will help us strengthen our relationships with commercial property owners while sharpening how we bring Flash's value proposition to market. Peter will work with owners and parking operators to unlock greater value from parking, mobility, EV charging, and related technology as contributors to portfolio performance and customer experience.”Flash views mobility and parking infrastructure as a final frontier of untapped value for owners in the built environment. Over the last decade, Flash has built one of the most comprehensive mobility and parking technology platforms in the market and has expanded rapidly across North America. Its technology, data, and operating intelligence are utilized by more than 2,200 owners and parking operator partners across over 17,000 locations, spanning multifamily properties, municipal garages, office buildings, hospitals, airports, event venues, hotels, and valet operations in every major U.S. metropolitan area.Flash delivers demand by routing millions of drivers to owner assets via its own ParkWhiz app and through relationships with Google Maps, Waze, ParkMobile, and Ticketmaster, among other digital channels. That demand reach is paired with technology that manages every stage of the driver journey — from search and reservation through entry, payment, and exit — ensuring every visitor interaction is consistent, controlled, and reflective of the asset it serves.After years of growth and strategic acquisitions, the company is now uniquely positioned to deliver this fully integrated model at scale, translating parking infrastructure into measurable NOI gains with no competitor offering a comparable, operator-agnostic solution.Flash’s ecosystem is also built for what comes next. As vehicles become increasingly connected and autonomous fleets begin operating at scale, owners will require real-time intelligence, demand visibility, and control over the user experiences across their assets. Flash is positioning itself at the center of that shift, extending parking into a broader mobility orchestration strategy for the built environment.“Owners have historically treated parking as an operational necessity rather than a strategic asset,” said Weiss. “Flash has the technology, data, and demand network to change that. I’m joining the company to help real estate owners unlock untapped NOI from parking and mobility, improve portfolio performance, and deliver better visitor experiences.”Weiss most recently served as Chief Real Estate Officer at Latch (now operating as DOOR), where he led direct-to-owner growth through relationships with the nation’s largest multifamily owners and developers. He contributed to the company’s dominance in smart building access in the U.S., with its technology adopted in roughly one in 10 new apartments nationwide.Earlier in his career, Weiss held senior roles at Capital Properties and Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, where he closed more than $6 billion in transactions across the capital stack. His experience at the intersection of commercial real estate and technology makes him well-suited to help Flash scale the value of its mobility ecosystem. He understands how assets are financed, operated, and evaluated at the ownership level, which gives him the credibility to elevate parking to a strategic conversation.About FlashFlash is a mobility technology company that connects real estate owners, parking operators, and drivers through a single, cloud-native ecosystem. Its technology powers access control, license plate recognition, demand generation, and revenue management across more than 17,000 locations in North America. Through its reservation network and the ParkWhiz platform, Flash connects those locations to over 450 million driver touchpoints. Flash is privately held and backed by Vista Equity Partners and L Catterton. Additional information is available at flashparking.com.###

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