FRCSW 1919-Today

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest personnel have played a vital role in sustaining the strength, readiness, and combat capability of Naval Aviation for more than 107 years. These images show the growth of the command’s headquarters in building 94 from its inception in 1919 through today. They offer a glimpse into the remarkable history of a command that has supported the Navy and Marine Corps through every era of aviation, from the earliest days of flight to the fifth-generation aircraft of today.

Established during the infancy of naval aviation, the command grew alongside the fleet it supported. What began as maintenance and repair work on wooden biplanes and lighter than air aircraft, evolved into the sustainment of some of the most advanced and lethal machines in the world. Across generations, the mission has remained constant: deliver safe, mission-ready aircraft to the warfighter so they can fight and win in any battle.

Inside Building 94, thousands of dedicated artisans, engineers, mechanics, logisticians, and support personnel have answered that call. Through times of war, technological transformation, and rapid modernization, the people of FRCSW have continuously adapted to meet the needs of the fleet.

These photographs not only capture the evolution of the facility and the aircraft that passed through it, but also the enduring legacy of the workforce behind them. Every aircraft repaired, every innovation implemented, and every mission supported reflects more than a century of craftsmanship, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the Navy and Marine Corps.

Building 94 stands today as both a historic landmark and a symbol of the command’s enduring dedication to those who serve. More than a century later, FRC Southwest employees continues to carry forward its proud tradition of supporting the fleet and strengthening America’s warfighting capability.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!