Brack Tours Achieves Silver Certification from Sustainable Tourism Network

The recognition highlights Brack Tours’ commitment to responsible tourism and sustainable travel practices.

We’ve always believed that people travel not just to go somewhere, but to truly be there. That only works if those places are cared for.” — Peter Clarke, Owner/CEO of Brack Tours

NEWRY, IRELAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brack Tours , a leading tour operator specializing in curated travel experiences to Ireland , Northern Ireland, and Scotland, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Silver Certification from the Sustainable Tourism Network, following a comprehensive independent audit aligned with Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)-recognized standards.This milestone marks the culmination of nearly two years of focused effort to embed sustainability across every aspect of the business, supporting the landscapes, communities, and cultural heritage that define Brack Tours’ itineraries throughout Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. The certification reflects not just operational improvements, but a broader cultural shift within Brack Tours toward responsible travel and long-term environmental stewardship.“We’ve always believed that people travel not just to go somewhere, but to truly be there. That only works if those places are cared for,” said Peter Clarke, Owner/CEO of Brack Tours. “This certification is a reflection of our commitment to doing things properly, supporting local communities, respecting the environment, and making sure our tours leave a positive impact long after the journey ends.”As part of the certification process, Brack Tours demonstrated measurable progress across a range of sustainability initiatives, including:- A 33% reduction in general waste in 2024, exceeding initial targets- A commitment to cut total waste by 50% of baseline in 2025- Clear on-the-ground practices, including adherence to site guidelines at landmark locations such as the Cliffs of Moher and Giant’s Causeway, with consistent communication from guides to ensure guests respect local heritage, landscapes, and communities- Increased reliance on renewable energy, with over 58% of electricity sourced from renewables and solar panels generating approximately 20% of office energy- Full carbon footprint measurement, with remaining emissions offset through a Gold Standard solar PV project- Implementation of responsible tourism practices, including wildlife protection policies and cultural heritage preservation- Integration of Leave No Trace Ireland principles into staff training and guest experiences- Community engagement through volunteer days, conservation efforts, and local partnerships- Tour design strategies, such as hub-and-spoke itineraries and car-free elements, to reduce travel-related emissionsThese efforts are supported by Brack Tours’ internal “Green Team,” which monitors progress, conducts regular audits, and drives continuous improvement across the organization.Brack Tours also extends its thanks to its partners, suppliers, and the wider community who contributed to this achievement, as well as the team at Sustainable Tourism Network for their training, guidance, and support throughout the process.The Silver Certification is one step in Brack Tours’ ongoing commitment to responsible travel protecting the places and communities that define its tours across Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.For more information about Brack Tours and to learn more about their sustainable tourism practices , please visit www.bracktours.com

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