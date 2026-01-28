Grand Slam Fishing Charters Expands Fleet and Services in Turks & Caicos

Grand Slam Fishing Charter's new boat - Reel Buoys Reel Buoys on the water in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Slam Fishing Charters , recently recognized as Charter Company of the Year by the Travel & Hospitality Awards, has expanded its fleet and service offerings with the addition of Reel Buoys, a 41-foot Hydra Sport Vector 4100. The new vessel enhances the company’s flexibility, allowing for a broader range of private charter experiences across Turks & Caicos.The new vessel significantly increases Grand Slam’s capacity, accommodating up to 15 passengers for private fishing trips , snorkeling excursions, island-hopping adventures, and group celebrations. With added space, comfort, and versatility, the expansion enables the company to serve larger families, corporate groups, and special events seeking private time on the water.The added capacity also allows Grand Slam to introduce group/shared charter opportunities, offering an option for individuals, couples, and smaller parties to join scheduled trips when available while maintaining the company’s core focus on private, personalized experiences.Guests can now enjoy a wider range of private charter experiences aboard Reel Buoys, including:• Deep Sea Fishing• Bottom Fishing• Snorkeling Adventures• Sunset Cruises• Island Hopping & Cave Exploration“This new addition allows us to offer more flexibility for our guests,” Tatiana Cleare, Guest Relations Manager at Grand Slam Fishing Charters. “Whether it’s a family fishing trip, a private snorkeling cruise, or a full-day island-hopping experience, we can now comfortably host larger groups while maintaining the personalized service we’re known for.”Powered by quad Mercury 300 engines, Reel Buoys is equipped with modern amenities including an onboard restroom, spacious fish bins, and over 35 rod holders. It’s not just about a larger vessel — it’s about enhancing the guest experience. Reel Buoys will be operated by the same experienced captain and crew that Grand Slam guests know and trust, ensuring the high level of service, expertise, and enjoyment the company is known for throughout Turks & Caicos.Reel Buoys joins the rest of Grand Slam’s fleet, including Shady Grady, Wahooters, Angler Management and Serendipity. Together, they offer a range of private deep sea fishing, reef fishing, snorkeling, and island adventure tours that showcase the very best of Turks and Caicos.For more information on fishing in Turks and Caicos or to book your next private charter aboard Reel Buoys, visit www.gsfishing.com or contact info@gsfishing.com.

