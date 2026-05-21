On April 15, 2026, OST hosted a webinar for GF1 participants. Our quarterly GF1 Participant Update webinars include a Market Update, a Fund Administration Update, and a Q&A session.

During this webinar the Market Update addressed the current state of the US Economy and Financial Markets in addition to the current and forward-looking portfolio strategy for GF1. The Fund Administration Update addressed topics such as cyber security and e-Resolution instructions.

We will be sending an email invitation to participants regarding the next webinar when details are available.

We hope to see you there.

GF1 Participant Presentations