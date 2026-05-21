GF1 Participant Presentations
GF1 Participant Webinar
On April 15, 2026, OST hosted a webinar for GF1 participants. Our quarterly GF1 Participant Update webinars include a Market Update, a Fund Administration Update, and a Q&A session.
During this webinar the Market Update addressed the current state of the US Economy and Financial Markets in addition to the current and forward-looking portfolio strategy for GF1. The Fund Administration Update addressed topics such as cyber security and e-Resolution instructions.
We will be sending an email invitation to participants regarding the next webinar when details are available.
We hope to see you there.
GF1 Participant Videos
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