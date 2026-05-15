Macon-Bibb funds Habitat for Humanity for two new homes

Macon-Bibb has approved $345,767 in Home Investment Partnership Program (or HOME) funds for the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity to build two new single-family homes. This is a chance to provide more affordable housing in the county and give two new families stable and safe housing.

The houses will be located at 1323 and 1327 Duncan Avenue in the Napier Heights neighborhood. One will be a three bed, two bath home, and the other will be a five bed, 3 bath home.

“This is another chance for us to help families in our community,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “Everyone should have the chance to own their home and build a stronger future for their children, and I want to thank Habitat for Humanity for being such an active partner in that mission.”

Funding for Habitat is part of Macon-Bibb’s Blight Fight initiative to strengthen neighborhoods and families by removing blight and replacing it with affordable housing.

“Housing is a national crisis, and it’s one families here in Macon frequently face, so I’m proud of our ability to work with Habitat for Humanity to push back on that crisis and help create stronger families and futures,” says District 5 Commissioner Andrea Cooke, who represents Napier Heights. “It’s also allowing us to replace dangerous blight with something amazing, thus making us a stronger neighborhood and community.”

In addition to using HOME funds for housing construction, Macon-Bibb County created the Affordable Housing Fund with $7.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Those funds have assisted with house building by Habitat for Humanity on Carmen Place and in Beall’s Hill, Napier Heights, and Lynmore Estates.