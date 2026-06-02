Bass Road repaving continues ﻿as part of Paving the Way

Repaving Bass Road from Providence Boulevard to Zebulon Road will continue beginning Monday, June 1, at 7:00 p.m. Paving will continue nightly until 6:00 a.m. for about 6 nights, or until the project is complete. During this time, please drive cautiously through the area and obey all traffic signals and signs, and all directional guidance from crews.

“The quality of our roads has been one of the most talked about daily issues people in Macon-Bibb face the past few years, so we are making an historical investment in improving roads across the entire county,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “Since we began the Paving the Way program this past summer, people have noticed a marked improvement in their daily commutes.”

Repaving this major stretch of Bass Road is part of the Macon-Bibb County’s Paving the Way program, which began in the Summer of 2025. Since then, 885 segments of 352 streets totaling 119.8 miles have been repaved, with another 62.1 miles already identified and bid out for repaving. In previous years, only 7-8 miles per year were repaved per year.

“I’m proud of the collaborative work of our departments, partners, Commissioners, and public to identify the worst roads in the county, as well as the most well-travelled roads, so we can have the greatest positive impact on people’s daily lives,” says County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett.

About Paving the Way

Roads were identified through a scan of the more than 1,100 miles of county-owned and paved roads. Every road segment was rated on a scale of 1-100, and roads were selected for this list based on the following criteria:

Roads rated 30 and below.

Arterial and collector roads rated below 40.

Connecting, nearby roads rated between 30 and 55.

Well-trafficked roads in industrial areas.

“We identified the worst roads in our community and are focusing first on them, as well as roads that are heavily traveled every day,” says Mayor Miller. “There isn’t a part of our county that won’t have major improvements for daily travel.”

Funding for this work comes from the voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and state Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds.

In the next few weeks, another facet of Paving the Way will begin as the county and its contractor begin evaluating the condition of existing sidewalks and identify areas that may need repairs or improvements. It will also include a review for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), helping ensure sidewalks are accessible for all residents and visitors.

Using advanced technology and mapping tools, StreetScan will create a detailed inventory of sidewalks throughout Macon-Bibb. This data will give the County a clearer picture of current conditions and help guide future planning and investments.