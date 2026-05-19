Mayor Lester Miller to propose FY27 Budget Tuesday

Mayor Lester Miller will present his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 Budget to the Commission and public on Tuesday, May 19, at 5:00 p.m. There will be a public hearing on the budget on Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. All meetings will be held in Commission Chambers in City Hall (700 Poplar Street) and can be watched live at www.facebook.com/maconbibbcounty .

“It is through our budget that we set our priorities for the year based on what we hear from the general public, our departments, and our partners,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “I am proud that – even with the uncertainty in the economy – we are able to increase funding in many areas, avoid decreases to others, and still not raise the millage rate.”

Since 2021 when Mayor Miller took office, the millage rate has been reduced by more than 50%, from 20.331 to 9.575, and funding for employees’ salaries and benefits, public safety, recreation, information technology, beautification, and more have increased. Though the final millage rate recommendation will not be made until later in the summer when the Tax Digest is complete, the Mayor has no intention of raising it.

“Our families are facing the same uncertainty in the economy that we as a government are facing, and this would not be the time to create any additional hardships on them,” he says. “I’m proud of our departments for being able to hold the line on their spending by focusing it on our community’s priorities and the most immediate needs, and I’m proud of our team for building a budget that supports their work.”

Macon-Bibb is also releasing an episode of its podcast, Macon It, that features Sherita Sims Jones, Director of Budget and Grants. During the conversation, she gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the county plans, prioritizes, and funds the services that keep our community running.

We also dive into the critical role grants play in supporting programs across Macon-Bibb and how strategic funding helps bring projects to life. Beyond the numbers, Sherita shares the passion and positivity she brings to her work every day, proving that even budgets can be about people, purpose, and progress.