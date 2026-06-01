Jobbortunity introduces Freshness Factor, a new unique feature for Jobseekers

Freshness Factor is a new feature that allows users to check the age of career site postings

A game-changer for the job-search marketplace” — Jeffery Carnevale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobbortunity.com today introduced "Freshness Factor", a new feature that displays the freshness of jobs on each company's website. This feature will not only allow users to see companies that are actively hiring or about to hire, but will actually monitor company Career sites to check for fresh jobs.“No other job search tool on the market has anything like this,” said Jeffery Carnevale, Co-Founder & CEO of Jobbortunity.com. “Now jobseekers will have another way to get ahead of the curve by checking the strength of the hiring signal on a whole new level.”Key benefits of the new feature:Predictive AI that already identifies companies likely to be hiring now or in the near future will also be able to check for job freshness on each company that has an active career page.Proprietary scoring now not only ranks “opportunity strength” but will also rate the age of job listings on company Career sites with the Freshness Factor.Jobseekers who are already using job boards can cross-reference with Jobbortunity's Freshness Factor to gauge the validity of postings.Even freelance recruiters can find fresh leads and market professionals can gain business intelligence insights.Market problems Jobbortunity's Freshness Factor addresses:Jobseekers have no way of telling how valid or recent a job posting is on any job board.Fake and stale jobs waste time as applicants apply to jobs that are not truly available.Candidates that apply late have a very low chance of getting noticed - this feature will put them ahead of the curve.About Jobbortunity.comJobbortunity.com is a technology-driven job discovery platform that leverages predictive AI and proprietary data aggregation to connect jobseekers with real, high-probability hiring opportunities. By directing applicants to company career sites and surfacing internal connections, Jobbortunity.com improves efficiency for recruiters, employers and candidates.For more information, visit https://jobbortunity.com or contact:

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