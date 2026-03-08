Introducing Jobbortunity, the new AI-powered Job Search Tool

Jobbortunity's predictive AI-enabled search saves companies and jobseekers time

Jobbortunity.com gives the information advantage to the jobseeker” — Jeffery Carnevale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobbortunity.com has launched a new job-search platform that uses predictive AI to identify companies actively hiring — independent of posted job listings — and directs candidates to apply directly on company career sites. The service aims to solve rampant inefficiencies in the modern job market caused by artificial-intelligence–driven resume volume, stale and fake postings, and opaque applicant funnels.“The job market is broken: New technology has enabled automated resume generation and mass job applications, and qualified candidates are often lost in the first hundred applicants,” said Jeffery Carnevale, Co-Founder & CEO of Jobbortunity. “Jobbortunity flips the script by using signal-driven intelligence to surface real opportunities where companies truly need talent.”Key features and benefits:- Predictive AI identifies companies likely to be hiring now or in the near future by analyzing hiring signals such as news, public reports, press releases, contracts, and other indicators.- Proprietary scoring ranks “opportunity strength” so jobseekers focus on the most promising targets before roles are posted elsewhere.- Direct application links to company career sites — studies show candidates who apply directly are up to 23 times more likely to be hired.- LinkedIn integrations (when available) help applicants see potential internal connections to boost referral opportunities.Market problems Jobbortunity addresses:Surge in resume submissions due to AI, creating saturation on job boards.Up to 40% of posted jobs may be fake; up to 70% of postings remain stale (30+ days), wasting jobseekers’ time.Candidates must often be among the first hundred applicants on fresh, legitimate postings to get noticed.About JobbortunityJobbortunity.com is a technology-driven job discovery platform that leverages predictive AI and proprietary data aggregation to connect jobseekers with real, high-probability hiring opportunities. By directing applicants to company career sites and surfacing internal connections, Jobbortunity improves efficiency for both employers and candidates.

