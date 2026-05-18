TIMVERO Launches timveroAI: An Industry-First AI Layer on timveroOS

timveroAI TIMVERO

Industry-first AI layer built into the timveroOS Building Platform: cuts implementation to weeks and speeds every new credit product launch.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAG-grounded agent shortens lending platform implementations from months to weeks and lets lenders configure and launch new credit products faster than competitors — establishing the foundation for an expanding AI stack on timveroOS TIMVERO today announced the general availability of timveroAI , an industry-first AI layer built directly into the timveroOS Building Platform. No other lending software vendor currently operates an AI agent grounded in its own platform source code, lending ontology, and reference architecture — most rely on generic coding copilots or surface-level configuration assistants. timveroAI sits inside the Building Platform itself, where it can compose, extend, and configure the same building blocks that power production lending systems for banks, fintechs, credit unions, and specialty lenders.timveroAI compresses initial timveroOS implementations from 4–6 months to 3–6 weeks, automating 70–80% of the engineering work traditionally required. Beyond initial launch, timveroAI continues to accelerate day-to-day product work — configuring new credit products, adapting workflows to regulatory changes, and shipping product variants faster than competitors operating on rigid SaaS platforms or maintaining custom-built systems.Why this is an industry firstGeneric AI coding tools have no awareness of a lending platform's architecture, domain rules, or compliance constraints. SaaS lending vendors layer AI on top of locked configuration panels, where the AI can adjust parameters but cannot reach the architectural layer. timveroAI is different on both counts:It is grounded in the timveroOS source code, a lending feature ontology, and a skeleton library of production-ready reference implementations — not in generic web data.It operates at the Building Platform's architectural layer, composing building blocks (entities, state machines, services, integrations) the same way an engineering team would.Every change runs in shadow mode before going live, with human-in-the-loop approval gates at compliance and architectural checkpoints.This combination — domain-grounded AI plus full architectural access plus shadow-run safety — does not exist in any other lending software product on the market today.Two acceleration loops, not onetimveroAI delivers value at two distinct points in the lending platform lifecycle:Implementation acceleration. When a lender adopts timveroOS, timveroAI handles 70–80% of the implementation work — generating specifications from business requirements, matching the closest skeleton, decomposing tasks, and producing boilerplate code that human engineers refine. Implementation timelines compress from 4–6 months to 3–6 weeks.Ongoing product acceleration. After go-live, timveroAI continues working alongside the customer's product and engineering teams. Launching a new credit product, adapting to a regulatory update, or modifying servicing logic — work that takes competitors months of vendor roadmap negotiation or in-house engineering — is handled inside the Building Platform in days. This is where the long-term competitive advantage compounds.How timveroAI workstimveroAI is built on four reinforcing assets:Feature Ontology — TIMVERO's accumulated lending expertise encoded as machine-readable data, mapping core lending features to SDK implementations.Skeleton Library — Production-ready reference applications across deep, breadth, and domain-specific tiers, covering origination, servicing, collections, and analytics.MCP Server — A single Model Context Protocol server that integrates timveroAI directly into developer IDEs, exposing SDK reference, project context, skeleton patterns, and code operations to the agent in real time.Shadow-Run Mode — All AI-generated changes run in shadow before reaching production, with human approval required at every gate.The foundation for an expanding AI stack on timveroOStimveroAI is the first AI capability on the timveroOS Building Platform — and the foundation for every AI capability that follows. The same RAG-grounded architecture, ontology, and skeleton-based reasoning that powers timveroAI today will support upcoming AI building blocks across the lending lifecycle, from automated compliance monitoring to portfolio-level optimization. Because each new capability inherits the same grounding, the same shadow-run safety model, and the same human-in-the-loop controls, TIMVERO's AI roadmap can expand without compromising the trust requirements that lending software demands.Quote from leadership"We didn't build timveroAI as a productivity tool bolted onto a SaaS product — we built it as a layer of our Building Platform. That's why it works where generic copilots don't, and why it keeps delivering value long after a customer is live. timveroAI shortens implementation, accelerates every new product launch that follows, and gives our customers a structural speed advantage their competitors can't replicate with off-the-shelf software. And this is just the foundation. Every AI capability we add to timveroOS from here builds on the same grounding."— Dmitriy Wolkenstein, CEO, TIMVEROAvailabilitytimveroAI is generally available today to all timveroOS customers as part of the Building Platform, with no separate licensing fee. Customers access timveroAI through any IDE that supports the Model Context Protocol.To schedule a technical walkthrough or request a Building Platform briefing, request a demo About TIMVEROTIMVERO develops lending infrastructure software for banks, fintechs, credit unions, and specialty lenders. Its core product, timveroOS, is a loan management system built on a Building Platform — a third path between rigid SaaS and 18-month custom builds. timveroOS covers the full lending lifecycle from origination through servicing and collections, with deployment in the client's own environment, full source code ownership, and architectural control through a Java/Spring Boot SDK. TIMVERO supports $5.5B+ in loan portfolios across 13+ countries, processing 7,000+ daily loan applications. Learn more at timvero.com.

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