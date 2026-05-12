TIMVERO and Credibur Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Infrastructure for Non-Bank Lenders

TIMVERO x Credibur TIMVERO Credibur

The partnership connects loan origination and servicing with real-time facility monitoring, eliminating manual reconciliation for non-bank lenders.

Non-bank lenders shouldn't choose between best-in-class origination and rigorous facility governance. This partnership gives them both the complete operational stack to scale.” — Dmitriy Wolkenstein, CEO at TIMVERO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIMVERO and Credibur Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Infrastructure for Non-Bank LendersThe partnership connects timveroOS loan lifecycle management with Credibur's structured credit operations platform — giving non-bank lenders a fully integrated stack from loan origination to institutional capital governanceTIMVERO, the developer of the timveroOS Building Platform for full-lifecycle loan management, and Credibur, the Berlin-based operating platform for structured credit, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated lending infrastructure for non-bank lenders operating with institutional debt facilities.The partnership connects two purpose-built systems that have historically operated in isolation: TIMVERO's timveroOS, which manages the complete loan lifecycle from origination through servicing and collections, and Credibur's platform, which automates debt facility management, covenant monitoring, drawdown workflows, and capital reporting for institutional lenders and their capital providers.Together, the integrated stack eliminates the manual data transfer that currently sits between these two layers — enabling loan-level events processed in timveroOS to flow automatically into Credibur's facility governance layer in real time.Closing the Infrastructure Gap in Non-Bank LendingNon-bank lending — spanning BNPL providers, factoring platforms, leasing companies, SME lenders, and private credit originators — has grown significantly faster than the operational infrastructure behind it. European structured credit markets now represent over €1.27 trillion in outstanding volume, with securitisation issuance reaching €252 billion in 2025 (AFME, 2025). Yet despite this growth, many lenders continue to manage the connection between their loan portfolios and their capital facilities through manual processes: spreadsheets, email threads, and periodic reporting cycles.The result is fragmented visibility, delayed covenant checks, and operational risk that scales with portfolio size.The TIMVERO and Credibur partnership directly addresses this gap by creating a connected data layer between the asset side — loan origination, servicing, and payment processing — and the liability side — facility drawdowns, borrowing base calculations, eligibility monitoring, and investor reporting.Nicolas Kipp, Founder and CEO, Credibur:"The demand side of non-bank lending has grown fast. What hasn't kept pace is the operational infrastructure connecting lenders to their capital providers. Our platform was built specifically to close that gap — to give lenders continuous visibility, automated covenant monitoring, and audit-ready reporting without rebuilding their entire stack. Partnering with TIMVERO means our clients now get the full picture: a lending system that processes the assets and a facility layer that governs the capital. That's the combination the market has been waiting for."Key Benefits of the Integrated StackFor non-bank lenders:Loan-level events (payments, disbursements, status changes) flow automatically into facility reporting — no manual reconciliationReal-time covenant and eligibility monitoring based on live portfolio dataDrawdown requests generated from actual portfolio compositionAudit-ready data trail accessible to lenders, fund managers, and capital providersFor institutional capital providers:Continuous, independently verified portfolio visibility — not periodic reporting snapshotsAutomated anomaly detection across payment flows and portfolio dataStandardised reporting aligned with facility covenants and concentration limitsFor both parties:Backup servicing continuity: Credibur's backup servicing capability is operationally connected to the live timveroOS portfolio from day oneAbout the CompaniesAbout TIMVEROTIMVERO develops loan management software for banks, fintechs, credit unions, and specialised lenders. Its core product — timveroOS — is a Building Platform that covers the full lending lifecycle: origination, servicing, collections, and analytics. Built on framework-native Java/Spring Boot architecture, timveroOS gives lenders full code ownership and the ability to configure any product type without vendor roadmap dependency. The platform manages $5.5B+ in loan portfolios across 13+ countries, processing 7,000+ daily loan applications. TIMVERO's agentic AI layer, timveroAI, reduces implementation time from months to weeks. Public clients include Finom, Cartiga, and AMIO Bank.Website: timvero.com About CrediburCredibur is a Berlin-based infrastructure fintech that develops the operating platform for structured credit. Its API-and-AI-first SaaS platform automates debt facility management between non-bank lenders and institutional capital providers — covering drawdown automation, SPV oversight, covenant monitoring, portfolio analytics, and backup servicing. Founded in late 2024 by Nicolas Kipp — previously co-founder of Banxware and Chief Risk Officer at Ratepay — Credibur reached €2 billion in debt facility volume within six months of closing its $2.2M pre-seed round led by Redstone. Clients include Nivoda, Montold, and Greenleaze.Website: credibur.com

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