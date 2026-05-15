Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 1st Quarter 2026

MACAU, May 15 - According to statistics released today (15 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the first quarter of 2026, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both witnessed growth on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the turnover of credit cards and debit cards both increased from the preceding year.

Mobile payment

In the first quarter of 2026, the value of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools totalled MOP8.5 billion, an increment of 6.7% from a year earlier. The number of transactions increased by 7.1% to 96.8 million. The average amount per transaction was MOP87.5. At end-March 2026, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 112,694.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-March 2026, credit card credit limit granted by Macao banks was MOP51.2 billion, equivalent to an increase of 2.2% from the previous year. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.6 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP771.4 million, representing 29.7% of credit card receivables. Concurrently, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went down from 2.9% at end-March 2025 to 2.7%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the first quarter of 2026, the credit card turnover rose by 6.8% year-on-year to MOP6.3 billion. The cash advance turnover was MOP151.4 million, occupying 2.4% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 13.5 million, up 15.0% from a year earlier. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, increased by 5.7% to MOP6.5 billion. Concurrently, the debit card turnover other than cash withdrawals totalled MOP482.0 million, while the number of debit card transactions was 1.8 million.

Mobile payment includes local and external transactions conducted through the mobile payment tools of Macao’s financial institutions. For transactions carried out with mobile payment tools linked to Macao banks’ payment cards, the associated transactions will be counted in the transaction data of mobile payment and payment cards respectively.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page