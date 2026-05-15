MICE statistics for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, May 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events remained the same year-on-year, at 425, in the first quarter of 2026. Despite an increase of over 30% in the number of participants of meetings & conferences, the number of participants & attendees of MICE events decreased by 8.7% year-on-year to 181,000 as the number of exhibitions recorded a small drop. Meanwhile, MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in the Macao Special Administrative Region grew by 29.4% year-on-year to MOP841 million in the first quarter, driven by a rise in the number of non-local participants & attendees.

There were 399 meetings & conferences held in the first quarter of 2026, unchanged from the same quarter last year; number of participants (49,000) registered a 33.3% rise. “Corporate Meetings” increased by 11.6%, with number of participants soaring by 75.1% to 29,000.

Number of exhibitions went down by 1 year-on-year to 11, with 128,000 attendees (-20.0%). The exhibitions attracted 819 exhibitors and 11,173 professional visitors. International exhibitors and professional visitors accounted for 9.0% and 3.0% of the respective totals, up by 2.5 and 1.0 percentage points year-on-year.

Number of incentives went up by 1 year-on-year to 15, and that of participants hiked by 273.0% to 3,435.