Advanced BioCatalytics Receives EPA Approval for MEL

Industrial cleanser and surfactant meets EPA standards for performance and environmental compliance

IRVINE , CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced BioCatalytics today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for MEL, an industrial cleanser and surfactant designed for use in industrial cleaning formulations.MEL is formulated to deliver effective cleaning performance across a range of industrial applications while meeting EPA standards for environmental and regulatory compliance. This approval supports its use in products where both performance and adherence to environmental guidelines are critical.“We are pleased to receive EPA approval for MEL,” said Chris Harano, CEO at Advanced BioCatalytics. “This milestone highlights our commitment to developing high-performance, responsible solutions for the industrial cleaning market.”The approval reinforces Advanced BioCatalytics’ focus on innovation and sustainability, providing customers with a reliable ingredient for industrial cleanser products.MEL is now available for customer evaluation and integration into industrial cleaning formulations.

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