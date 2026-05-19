Foundry Flow launches to eliminate manual app packaging delays in AWS WorkSpaces

Cloudhouse Foundry Flow

Foundry Flow removes the manual effort from getting Windows applications into AWS WorkSpaces, with one-click packaging and automatic publishing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudhouse today announces the launch of Foundry Flow , designed to automate application packaging and delivery for AWS WorkSpaces and help organisations end the delays and operational burden associated with manual processes.As enterprises accelerate adoption of cloud desktops, IT teams are finding that application delivery has not kept pace with infrastructure modernisation. In non-persistent environments such as AWS WorkSpaces Applications, desktops are rebuilt at every session, meaning applications must be packaged, staged and delivered repeatedly. This creates inefficiencies that impact both IT teams and end users.Foundry Flow addresses these challenges with a fully automated approach. With one-click packaging and automatic delivery, applications are ready as soon as users log in, removing delays and reducing operational overheads.The solution delivers several key benefits:- Hours to minutes: Application packaging time is reduced from days of manual effort to minutes through automated workflows.- Zero tickets: Users receive fully provisioned desktops on day one, eliminating common support requests.- Built for scale: Organisations can package and deliver hundreds of applications consistently across multiple business units and regions.With virtualization and dynamic application delivery services such as AWS WorkSpaces Applications adoption continuing to grow, the need for efficient application delivery has become more urgent. By automating this process, Foundry Flow enables organisations to unlock the full value of their WorkSpaces and other similar service environments while improving user experience and reducing operational strain.Stephen Earl, Head of Product at Cloudhouse, commented: “Provisioning a new workspace can take more than 45 minutes before any applications are installed. When custom images and additional software are required, this can extend to several hours. And the process repeats daily. IT teams are left manually managing application packaging for every user, often resulting in empty desktops at logon and frustrated employees waiting for their environments to be ready.“Foundry Flow represents a significant step forward in simplifying cloud desktop management, ensuring that application delivery keeps pace with the demands of modern, non-persistent infrastructure,” Earl added.Foundry Flow is designed for IT Directors, Heads of Digital Workplace, EUC leads, desktop engineers and End User Compute professionals who are responsible for delivering reliable and scalable end-user computing environments.Find out more here ENDAbout Cloudhouse:Founded in 2010, Cloudhouse helps organisations make change safe, repeatable, and provable across complex application estates – wherever they run. Its three proven solutions – Alchemy, Foundry and Guardian – help enterprises keep critical systems stable while modernising at pace.Alchemy removes risk from forced platform change by enabling business-critical and incompatible applications to run unchanged on modern, supported environments. Foundry industrialises application delivery by automating packaging at scale across Windows and Linux. Guardian provides continuous visibility of configuration state and drift, helping teams evidence control, support audits, and reduce operational risk.Cloudhouse is trusted by organisations including GE Healthcare, National Australia Bank, and HM Government to cut cost and complexity while improving resilience, compliance confidence, and operational stability.

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