Dynamic pricing ‘not coming to consumer goods anytime soon’ as 65% of Brits push for predictable prices

Thomas Hill

HyperFinity survey of UK adults finds overwhelming demand for pricing transparency, with 91% prioritising clarity and 88% valuing best price

LEEDS , UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic pricing may be reshaping industries from travel to ticketing, but is not on the agenda for consumer goods - such as clothes and groceries - anytime soon, according to a new study from HyperFinity The retail loyalty company commissioned a survey of 2,000 UK consumers to build a true picture of what consumers think of market developments in dynamic pricing, from everything from sports events to theatre tickets . The survey found clear and decisive sentiment in the UK, with a third (33%) of consumers going as far to say that they ‘hate’ the idea.The consumer data paints a stark picture:- 65% of UK shoppers dislike dynamic pricing, (including 33% who ‘hate’ it)- Only 4% say they ‘love’ the idea- 91% prioritise clear and transparent pricing - the highest-rated factor- 88% say getting the best possible price is important- 82% value fairness - ensuring everyone pays the same price“Dynamic pricing is not coming to consumer goods or grocery for the foreseeable future,” said Thomas Hill, co-founder and retail expert at HyperFinity. “Supermarkets understand the risk of a backlash from implementing prices, which change by weather or other factors. Core staples such as bread, milk, cheese are tied to customer needs and not to demand elasticity. Any perception of exploiting that would be catastrophic for trust and loyalty.”London and younger shoppers show greater openness - but remain in the minorityWhile opposition is clear nationwide, the data reveals demographics more receptive to dynamic pricing - particularly among Londoners and younger consumers.- In London, 37% say they like dynamic pricing, with lower overall resistance (51%) than the national average- Among 18-34s, 41% express some level of support, compared to just 6% of over-55sHowever, nearly half of younger consumers (46%) still dislike dynamic pricing, reinforcing that acceptance remains limited.A growing disconnect: what retailers believe vs what consumers demandBy comparison, HyperFinity also took a snapshot poll from 40+ retail leaders at its Retail Loyalty Index event last week in London, which revealed a disconnect between what retailers think matters in consumer loyalty, and the reality. While 88% of consumers say price matters, just 13% of retail leaders believe price drives loyalty.Instead, when asked about what drives loyalty, retail leaders believe they should prioritise:- Brand and experience (81%)- Offers and discounts (56%)- Product (50%)This suggests many retailers see loyalty as an emotional and experiential outcome - while consumers place it firmly in value and transparency.“Retailers may be overestimating the role of brand and experience, and underestimating the continued power of price, particularly during this time of continued economic uncertainty,” added Hill. “Consumers are telling retailers loud and clear - fairness and clarity come first. If leadership teams don’t recalibrate around that, they risk building loyalty strategies on the wrong foundations.”ENDSAbout HyperFinityHyperFinity transforms customer data into actionable intelligence. Using an AI-powered decision engine, it analyses customer behaviour, predicts intent, and determines which products, offers and rewards will drive the greatest value for each individual customer.

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