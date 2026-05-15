Minister Patricia de Lille: Electronic Travel Authorisation Workshop

Introductory remarks by the Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille at the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Workshop at Africa’s Travel Indaba

Good morning, colleagues, partners, and friends in the tourism family.

Thank you for joining us for this special Ease of Travel Workshop here at Africa’s Travel Indaba — a platform that continues to showcase the very best of what our continent has to offer.

This year’s theme, Unlimited Africa, speaks directly to the work we are doing today: removing barriers, opening doors, and making it easier for the world — and for Africans — to travel across our continent.

As many of you know, South Africa has embarked on one of the most important reforms in our tourism and immigration ecosystem: the rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA.

This is not just a digital upgrade — it is a fundamental shift in how we welcome visitors, how we compete globally, and how we grow our tourism economy.

The ETA is already demonstrating its impact. Since going live, we have seen strong uptake, fast processing times, and a 94% approval rate for completed applications.

Travellers are being processed at our airports in under 60 seconds through dedicated ETA lanes.

And with renewals, family profiles, and expanded country coverage now rolling out, the system is becoming even more powerful and user-friendly.

But today is not about policy statements. Today is about practicality.

We designed this session to empower you to understand exactly how the ETA works, how to use it, and how to integrate it into your businesses.

Media Queries:

Because the truth is simple: The easier it is to travel to South Africa, the more travellers will come. And the more travellers come, the more your businesses grow, the more jobs we create, and the more communities benefit.

This workshop is your opportunity to ask questions, raise challenges, and gain clarity so that you can confidently promote South Africa as a destination where entry is seamless, predictable, and modern.

To help us do that, I am honoured to welcome our colleagues from the Department of Home Affairs — the people leading this reform from the front.

Please join me in welcoming:

Mr Yusuf Simons, Project Leader for Operation Vulindlela, and

Mrs Elize Breytenbach, Acting Chief Director for Permits.

They will take you through the ETA system in detail — the progress to date, the new enhancements, the phased rollout, and what lies ahead as South Africa continues its digital transformation journey.

Colleagues, this is your session. Use it. Ask. Challenge. Learn. Leave here ready to take this opportunity and turn it into growth for your businesses and for our country.

Media enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

Aldrin Sampear

Email: asampear@tourism.gov.za

Mobile: +27 67 138 3487

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