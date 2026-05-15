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Agriculture briefs media on Dept Budget Vote 2026/27, 15 May

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, and the Deputy Minister, Ms Nokuzola Capa, invite members of the media to attend a media briefing session following the presentation of the 2026 Budget Vote speeches.

The minister and deputy minister will provide insights and reflections on the 2026 Budget Vote speeches and outline key priorities and developments in the agricultural sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing session as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 May 2026
Venue: Imbizo Media Room, Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town
Time: 12:20 –13:00

Please confirm attendance by 14 May 2026 at 16:00.

E-mail: RincertM@nda.gov.za
Cell: 066 084 6192

For media enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries:
Director: Media Liaison, Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson
Ms Joylene van Wyk
E-mail: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za
Cell: 083 292 7399

Toll-Free FMD Support Line: 0860 246 640
E-mail: FMDcommandcent@nda.gov.za
FMD WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vags5R83gvWWZOhk9946

#GovZAUpdates

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Agriculture briefs media on Dept Budget Vote 2026/27, 15 May

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