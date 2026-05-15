Minister Patricia de Lille: Signing of the South Africa–Mauritius tourism MOU at Africa’s Travel Indaba

Honourable Minister Duval, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen,

Today marks an important milestone in the warm and longstanding relationship between South Africa and Mauritius.

Mauritius is one of my favourite countries to visit and I have some of the fondest memories of the places like Nossy Bay, the people and the delicious food.

Our two countries share deep historical, cultural and economic ties.

From people living here in Durban to down south in Cape Town – you will find South Africans with ties to Mauritius.

As two fellow African countries we continue to work together as partners in building a stronger, more integrated and more competitive tourism landscape in our region.

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is a significant step forward. It formalises our cooperation in a sector that is central to both our economies and to the livelihoods of our people.

Tourism is one of the most powerful drivers of inclusive growth, job creation and regional development — and this partnership strengthens our shared commitment to unlocking that potential.

This MoU creates a practical framework for cooperation in key areas that matter for the future of our industry.

It enables us to work together on sustainable tourism development, to improve ease of entry and travel facilitation, to expand training and skills development, and to deepen the exchange of information, expertise and best practice.

It also opens the door for collaboration in high-growth segments such as medical tourism, adventure and nature tourism, cultural tourism, MICE, and cruise tourism.

For South Africa, this partnership supports our broader economic growth agenda. It will help us increase tourist flows between our countries, strengthen air connectivity, and create new opportunities for our businesses, our SMMEs and our workers.

It also aligns with our vision of a more integrated SADC tourism region — one that competes globally by working together.

Minister Duval, we appreciate the constructive engagement between our teams and your commitment to concluding this agreement.

We look forward to establishing the Implementation Team in the coming weeks and ensuring that this MoU delivers real, tangible outcomes for both our nations.

Let this signing be a symbol of our shared ambition: to grow tourism, to deepen cooperation, and to ensure that the benefits of this sector reach more of our people.

Thank you.

#GovZAUpdates