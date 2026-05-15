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Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Rita Semel

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Rita Semel, civic and interfaith leader:

“As co-founder of the San Francisco Interfaith Council, Rita brought people together to serve others in need—to build community. Those from every faith and every walk of life had a friend in Rita. The passing of Rita Semel is a profound loss, not just for San Francisco, but for all those far and wide who felt the impact of her work.”

 

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Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Rita Semel

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