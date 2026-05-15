Eighth Army Emphasizes Training, Modernization at LANPAC 2026

HONOLULU — Military leaders and defense partners from across the Indo-Pacific gathered in Hawaii for the annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, May 12-14, to discuss regional security, modernization and the challenges of an evolving battlefield.

The annual forum, commonly known as LANPAC, brought together senior military leaders, defense partners and industry leaders to strengthen partnerships and exchange ideas on integrated operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Throughout the three-day symposium, senior leaders emphasized the importance of modernization and adaptability as military forces prepare for emerging threats and rapidly changing operational environments. Discussions focused on improving interoperability among allied and partner nations, advancing technology and maintaining readiness across the region.

U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, spoke about the organization’s ongoing modernization efforts and the importance of adapting to future operational requirements in the Indo-Pacific. “If we look at the regional sustainment hub, some of the additive manufacturing capabilities and other partnerships, bringing in the multi-domain task force and what we can do there with a multi-domain task force from the Asian continent in the peninsula,” Hilbert said. “Those are just some of the ways that we are looking at how we continue to modernize Eighth Army.”

Hilbert said Eighth Army is examining how a regional sustainment hub could improve the Army’s ability to rapidly support operations across the Indo-Pacific. The concept focuses on strengthening logistics networks, increasing supply distribution capabilities and reducing the time needed to repair and return equipment to the battlefield. In addition to modernization efforts, leaders at LANPAC stressed the importance of training and readiness as the foundation of combat effectiveness.

“We know that a better trained force with lesser equipment will always prevail over a poorly trained force with the most modern equipment,” Hilbert said. Leaders emphasized that developing capable soldiers and leaders through realistic training and joint exercises with allied nations is just as important as investing in new technologies, weapons systems and modern military capabilities.

Organized by the Association of the United States Army in partnership with United States Army Pacific, LANPAC serves as a platform for collaboration between military and civilian leaders committed to regional stability and security.

Leaders highlighted the significance of the Indo-Pacific as a strategically important region and stressed the value of multinational cooperation in addressing shared security concerns. The symposium also provided opportunities for participants to engage in professional development, panel discussions and networking events.

LANPAC continues to serve as a key forum for fostering cooperation and strengthening relationships among allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific.