Arresting system certification reinforce Kadena’s combat readiness

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, in coordination with the 18th Operations Group, 18th Operations Support Squadron and the 120th Fighter Squadron, conducted dual aircraft arresting system certifications at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026.

The event validated annual certification requirements and fulfilled a mandated 10-year overhaul cycle, ensuring the continued reliability of critical emergency systems that enable fighter operations in a high-tempo environment.

The overhaul, completed by the 18th CES barrier maintenance section, required full system recertification before returning the equipment to service. During the certification, F-16 pilots executed controlled engagements of both arresting systems, allowing Airmen to verify performance under operational conditions and confirm system readiness.

“Certifying these systems ensures our pilots have a dependable last line of defense during landing emergencies,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Padgett, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production journeyman. “This certification confirms the system will perform as designed when it matters most.”

Aircraft arresting systems rapidly decelerate fighter aircraft unable to stop using conventional braking systems, providing a critical safeguard during landing emergencies and ensuring safe aircraft recovery.

“It ensures we are ready to respond to an in-flight emergency at any time and that our equipment can safely recover both the pilot and aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Clint Merritt, 18th CES electrical power production journeyman.

Kadena’s ability to generate and recover aircraft safely is essential to sustaining combat power across the Indo-Pacific. Maintenance and operations teams work in close coordination to ensure aircraft can launch, recover and return to the fight—enabling rapid, credible airpower projection alongside allies and partners.