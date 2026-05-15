Melbourne Practice Offers Proven Lens Technology to Slow Children’s Myopia

Eye Care for Kids

As rates climb globally, Eye Care for Kids provides families a clinically validated option to protect children’s long-term vision.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Melbourne optometry practice focused on children’s vision is helping local families address one of the fastest-growing paediatric health concerns: myopia, or short-sightedness, which is progressing in children at rates researchers now describe as epidemic. Eye Care for Kids , with clinics in Narre Warren and Caulfield, offers MiYOSMART lenses as part of its approach to myopia control for children. Clinical trials have demonstrated that MiYOSMART lenses can slow myopia progression by up to 60 percent compared to standard single-vision lenses.Myopia occurs when the eye grows too long, causing distant objects to appear blurred. Left unmanaged in childhood, it typically worsens as children develop, increasing the risk of serious complications in later life including retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts. Global research projects that by 2050, nearly half the world’s population will be affected by myopia.Marvin Janet, optometrist at Eye Care for Kids with over 20 years of experience in paediatric and behavioural optometry, says the condition is being detected at younger ages than previous generations.MiYOSMART lenses use Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) technology, which simultaneously corrects distance vision and creates a controlled defocus effect that slows the physical elongation of the eye responsible for worsening myopia. The original clinical trials involved children aged eight to 13, with more recent studies demonstrating efficacy in children as young as four.Eye Care for Kids conducts a full assessment before recommending myopia control options. Unlike a standard school vision screening or general eye test, this assessment examines how a child’s visual system is functioning overall, not only how clearly they can see a chart.Families in Melbourne’s south-east can book a children’s eye assessment at either the Narre Warren or Caulfield clinic through the practice website.About Eye Care for KidsEye Care for Kids is a Melbourne optometry practice specialising in children’s vision, with clinics in Narre Warren and Caulfield. Led by Marvin Janet, an optometrist with over 20 years of experience in paediatric and behavioural optometry, the practice provides comprehensive eye assessments for children, vision therapy, myopia control, and specialist frame fitting including Tomato Glasses.

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