Melbourne Gate Repair Specialist Warns Homeowners on Cheap Imported Parts

Gate Gurus

Owners urged to ask three questions before approving any automatic gate repair

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gate Gurus has issued a consumer advisory warning Melbourne homeowners and commercial property managers that cheap imported gate motor components sold through online marketplaces are failing prematurely, leaving properties unsecured and pushing repair costs higher over time.The company, an automatic gate repair specialist with more than 20 years of experience in Greater Melbourne, says unbranded and counterfeit parts are now readily available across Australia. Common problems include incorrectly rated capacitors, substandard metal gears, and circuit boards with no manufacturer markings.The price gap is what drives the substitution. A genuine replacement capacitor for a common sliding gate motor costs $60 to $100. An unbranded import sells for $15 to $25. When a cheap capacitor fails, it can damage the motor’s control board, turning what should be a $200 repair into an $800 one. Inferior gears wear down within months and shed metal shavings that contaminate the entire motor.The bigger issue for property owners is traceability. Unlike a car service logbook, automatic gate repairs have no standard paper trail, so owners often have no way of knowing what parts were fitted in a previous job. Gate Gurus says warning signs include the same fault recurring, a previous repairer who could not identify the parts brand, a repair quoted significantly cheaper than competing quotes, no written warranty, and a change in gate operation after the repair (slower movement, new noise, or intermittent function).Gate Gurus is urging property owners to ask three questions before approving any repair: Are the parts genuine or manufacturer-approved? Is there a labour guarantee beyond 12 months? Will the repairer provide a fixed-price quote before starting work?The company services NICE, Centurion, BFT, Came, FAAC, Boss, and ATA gate motor brands across Greater Melbourne, from Werribee to Mount Evelyn and Epping to the Mornington Peninsula. It uses photo-based quoting, operates fully stocked service vehicles to complete most repairs in a single visit, and backs all work with a five-year labour guarantee.About Gate GurusGate Gurus is a Melbourne-based automatic gate specialist providing repairs, installations, maintenance, and gate automation services to residential and commercial properties across Greater Melbourne. Established in 2005, the company services all major gate motor brands and backs every job with a 5-year labour guarantee. Gate Gurus operates a fleet of fully stocked service vehicles to complete most repairs in a single visit.

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