Council Adopts Resolution Opposing Legislation Restricting Access to Online Resources

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Santana and Mejia opposing federal and state legislation that would restrict access to online resources for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and other marginalized groups.

The resolution affirms the City of Boston’s commitment to the dignity, rights, and safety of LGBTQIA+ residents and other vulnerable populations, and emphasizes the importance of online spaces as essential lifelines for individuals seeking information, community support, and critical services, including queer and trans youth, survivors of abuse, and those seeking reproductive health care.

It specifically expresses opposition to proposed measures such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), the SCREEN Act, the App Store Accountability Act, mandatory age verification requirements, and efforts to weaken Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The resolution states that such proposals could restrict access to vital information, create privacy concerns, and disproportionately impact marginalized communities.

The Council also highlights concerns that age verification requirements could introduce barriers to access and that changes to Section 230 could allow for increased censorship of online content related to reproductive health care and gender-affirming care.

In addition, the resolution supports legislative efforts aimed at holding large technology companies accountable while protecting free expression, privacy, and access to information, including measures such as the Algorithmic Justice and Transparency Act and the Open App Markets Act.

The Council calls on Massachusetts’ congressional delegation and the Governor to oppose the referenced legislation and to advance policies that protect digital access and civil rights.