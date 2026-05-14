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Friday, May 15, 2026

CANADA, May 14 - Note: All times local

11:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver brief remarks and participate in a signing ceremony with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, for an implementation agreement to strengthen energy collaboration and build a stronger, more competitive, and more sustainable economy.

Note for media:

11:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.

Closed to media

1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with unionised skilled trades workers.

Note for media:

1:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.

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Friday, May 15, 2026

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